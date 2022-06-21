“As American as Apple Pie” parade route

Beta Alpha invites everyone to the Pea Ridge Summer Parade.

There is a new parade route for summer. The parade will be before Freedom Fest and run down Weston Street. Please make sure to read the details and take a look at the map of the parade route.

"We encourage any business, church, civic organization, school group, etc to participate! Floats, cars, bikes, walkers and horses are all welcome!" said Sandy Fletcher, with Beta Alpha.

Lineup begins at 2:30 p.m. in the parking lot between the Primary School and the athletic facility.

The parade begins at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, June 26, 2022, and will travel along the driveway between the Junior High and the football stadium, in front of the school, then south on Weston Street.

"We'll end the parade at the ball fields where you can pull over to unload kids and/or continue on to 72," Fletcher said. "After you park your floats, don't forget to come back to enjoy Freedom Fest and the fireworks! Please note that Weston Street will close at p.m."