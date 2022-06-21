Arvest donates to Pantry

Pea Ridge School superintendent Keith Martin, left, received a check for $3,013.60 from Polly Razuri and Jeff Neil of Arvest Bank, Pea Ridge, for the Blackhawk Food Pantry Friday. Martin thanked Neil and Arvest employees saying the pantry is very busy and provides a needed service in the community.
Arvest donates to Pantryby Annette Beard | June 21, 2022 at 10:40 a.m.
TIMES photograph by Annette Beard Pea Ridge School superintendent Keith Martin, left, received a check for $3,013.60 from Polly Razuri and Jeff Neil of Arvest Bank, Pea Ridge, for the Blackhawk Food Pantry Friday.
