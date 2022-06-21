Sign in
Replica edition News Sports Opinion Obituaries Special Sections Church Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Arvest donates to Pantry

by Annette Beard | June 21, 2022 at 10:40 a.m.
TIMES photograph by Annette Beard Pea Ridge School superintendent Keith Martin, left, received a check for $3,013.60 from Polly Razuri and Jeff Neil of Arvest Bank, Pea Ridge, for the Blackhawk Food Pantry Friday.

Pea Ridge School superintendent Keith Martin, left, received a check for $3,013.60 from Polly Razuri and Jeff Neil of Arvest Bank, Pea Ridge, for the Blackhawk Food Pantry Friday. Martin thanked Neil and Arvest employees saying the pantry is very busy and provides a needed service in the community.

Print Headline: Arvest donates to Pantry

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

ADVERTISEMENT