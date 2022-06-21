Apartments approved

In a very brief Planning Commission meeting, five of the seven Planning Commission members were present and approved two large scale developments.

The newest member, Carolyne Wendel, was present for her first meeting after being sworn in by Mayor Crabtree May 17.

The large scale development plan for Pea Ridge Apartments on Ryan Road was approved. The plan calls for 150 lots on six acres.

Ali Karr, with Crafton and Tull, told planners there would be seven buildings, six of which would be three-story and one will be two-story. She said there are 302 parking spaces, access points for fire department apparatus and all buildings will be furnished with fire sprinklers.

"Ryan Road will be improved," Karr said. "That work should start soon. It will be a three lane to the extent of this project."

She said engineers have responded to all comments by staff as far as landscaping and all requirements. In response to a comment from building official Tony Townsend, Karr said there would be a privacy fence between the apartments and the residential subdivision to the south. She also said the buildings will be from 70 to 75 feet away from the rear (southern) property line.

A lady in the audience asked if she could comment.

Chairman Al Fowler told her the meeting did not include a public hearing, as was held when the property was rezoned.

There were no comments on the Burnett quadplex off West Pickens Street across from the junior high school. City officials said all plans were good with city regulations. The plan was approved.

Planning Commission meets the first Tuesday of every month. The next meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 5.