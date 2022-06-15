Time to circulate petitions for office

Petitions for municipal offices -- mayor, council member and city clerk -- may be picked up at Pea Ridge City Hall.

Petitions may be circulated from May 12 until the filing deadline, according to the Benton County Clerk's office. Filing begins at noon Aug. 3 and ends at noon Aug. 10.

Long-time Mayor Jackie Crabtree said he is not seeking re-election.

Street Department superintendent Nathan See said he will run for mayor.

The growth of the city's population has necessitated wards to be redistricted. The City Council approved creating three wards and two new seats for the council. Council members must live in the ward they wish to represent. There are two council members per ward. Voting will continue to be at large, all registered voters within the city limits may vote for all candidates for city office.

"Any qualified person desiring to be a candidate for municipal office in the General Election to be held on Nov. 8, 2022, must file a Nominating Petition, Affidavit of Eligibility, Petition Affidavit, and Political Practice Pledge with the County Clerk by the deadline date of Aug. 10, 2022, at 12 p.m.

"Political Practices Pledge, Affidavit of Eligibility, Petition Affidavit, Statement of Financial Interest and Campaign Contribution and Expenditure forms will be provided to the Candidate at the time of filing. Therefore, it is suggested that the candidate appear, in person, in the office of the County Clerk to complete filing requirements," according to the County Clerk's office.

Pea Ridge qualifies as a city of the first class. Petitions for office must contain signatures from not less than 30 qualified electors of the city in which the candidate files.

In order to assist the candidate in their filing requirements, information packets and forms are available at the County Clerk's Office. The County Clerk recommends that candidates circulate Petitions for signatures well in advance of the deadline to file in order that proper certification of the signatures on the Petitions may be made.

Deadline to register to vote for the general election is Oct. 10, 2022.

Early voting for the general election will begin Monday, Oct. 24, and end Saturday, Nov. 5, from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Early voting will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7.