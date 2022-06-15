Second Saturdays in Pea Ridge are good family fun!

On the second Saturday of every month from March to September, a family-friendly community event is held on the lawn north of the medical center, west of Subway, east of Carr Street.

Party Line Band was featured this past Saturday, June 11.

The Swade Diablos will be featured July 9, Amber and the Relics are featured Aug. 14 and Kevin upshaw is featured Sept. 10.

Vendors this month included BBunique, Heidi Mills Ind. Scentsy Consultant, MG Designs, Tammy's Pork Rinds, Crazy Beautiful by Misty Ann, J&S Crafts, Broken Window Creations, Jamie Barens, Michelle's Vinyl, Wildflower Bakery, Popas Purdys, The Dough Co., Joshua Hastings and Terry's Embroidery.