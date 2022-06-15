School personnel hired, transferred

Three School Board members met for a special School Board meeting Thursday to address personnel changes.

Two of the five School Board seats will be filled after the run-off election June 21.

The regular Monday, June 13, meeting was rescheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, May 16, in order to have a quorum.

Several school administrative personnel were present at the special meeting.

Eight certified personnel resigned, six were hired and 10 were transfered to different positions. There was one resignation from classified personnel and six classified personnel hired.

School Board members:

• Accepted resignations from certified personnel Michael Swartz, theater teacher, PRHS; Kelly Graham, science, Middle School; Ozy Murphy, industrial arts teacher, PRHS; Ashley Clark, kindergarten, Primary School; Lindsay Pardun, fourth-grade teacher, Intermediate School; Crystal Marquez, instructional facilitator, district; Jessie Hester, principal, Middle School; and April Smith, music teacher, Intermediate/Middle School; and

• Accepted a resignation from classified personnel Amy Giaudrone, ISS aide, Jr. High School;

• Hired certified personnel Graycie Bohannan, math teacher, Jr. High School; McKenzie Hawley-Jarrett, literacy teacher, Middle School; Kelsey Meeks, assistant principal, PRHS; Anna England, third-grade teacher, Intermediate School; Angela Edwards, culinary arts, PRHS; and Heidi Donalson, kindergarten, Primary School;

• Hired classified personnel Brandon Abernathy, custodian, athletic; Tyranny Ray, nurse, Jr. High School; Tara Young, instructional aide/interventionist, Middle School; Amanda Dixon, instructional aide (SPED), Primary School; Kirsty Townsend, instructional aide (SPED), Primary School; and Sidney Spahn, custodian, Primary School; and

• Transferred certified personnel Casey Ludolph, English/seventh-grade cheer, Jr. High School; Kasey Snow, ISS/Reset room, Middle School; Heather Couch, School Psychology specialist, district; Nichole Cole, instructional aide, library, Middle School; Matt Pohl, music teacher, Intermediate/Middle School; Rebecca Allen, principal, Middle School; Angie Day, assistant principal, Primary School; Shelly Swilley, literacy teacher, Middle School; Maxine Ogburn, athletic secretary; and Maranda Taylor, fourth-grade teacher, Intermediate School.