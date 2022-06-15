Run-off election is Tuesday

Two seats for the Pea Ridge School Board will be determined in a run-off election Tuesday, June 22.

Registered voters in Zones 1 and 3 will be asked to select a School Board member.

Seeking the two School Board seats are, in Zone 1, Trenton Talburt and Adam Yager, and in Zone 3, Eric Rowlee and Sarah Saragusa.

Early voting is from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. June 14-17 and June 20. Early votes may be cast at the Benton County Administration Building, 215 E. Central Ave., Bentonville, or the County Clerk's Office, 21111 W. Walnut St., Rogers.

Polls open at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 21, at First Baptist Church, 1650 Slack St. Polls close at 7:30 p.m.