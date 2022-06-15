Recollections

50 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic

Vol. 7 No. 24

Thursday, June 15, 1972

Telephone patrons who have any gripes with their telephone service are being given a special opportunity to air those complaints (or compliments) to the Public Service Commission.

The Tiny Tot contests will be held here Thursday, July 6, at the Pea Ridge Community Fair in conjunction with the Miss Pea Ridge Pageant.

The Rev. Joe Sherman has arrived in Pea Ridge and assumed the pastoral work of the Pea Ridge and Oakley Chapel United Methodist Churches. He will preach at Oakley at 9:30 a.m. each Sunday and at Pea Ridge at 11 a.m. each Sunday.

There were 23,294 eligible voters in the county as of June 1, 1972, according to Harry M. Pratt, county clerk and voter registrar.

40 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic-Scene

Vol. 17 No. 24

Wednesday, June 16, 1982

Candidates for Miss Pea Ridge were Julie Ann Collins, Christine Sue Bloxham, Samantha Ann Hurd, Sheila Ann O'Dell and Tammy Sue Heim. The pageant will beheld July 7, the opening night of the Pea Ridge Fair.

Several items were before the City Council but the majority of time was centered on two -- the ordinance condemning the R.C. Miller property and the roofing job on City Hall and the fire station.

Donations for the City Park pavilion picnic tables received last week were $47 from three donations at the Pea Ridge United Methodist Church and $25 from the Shady Grove EH Club, said Park Commissioner Earle Jines, making a total of $328 donated. Each table will cost approximately $100.

30 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Country Times

Vol. 27 No. 24

Thursday, June 18, 1992

Rain may have ruined Sunday afternoon's leisure outdoor activities in northeast Benton County, but it was welcome, nonetheless, said Benton County Extension agent Charles Hodges who said there is still a deficit in the amount of rainfall needed by Benton County farmers so far this year.

A Pea Ridge engineering firm has been asked to construct a prototype of a machine that the firm's owner said has the potential to revolutionize the tire recapping industry. Hale Engineering of Pea Ridge has been asked by Oliver Rubber Co. of Oakland, Calif., to build a prototype pneuflex loader.

The Pea Ridge Chamber of Commerce opened the Miss Pea Ridge contest to high school juniors in an attempt to assure a contest this year. The contest will be July 8, the opening of the Pea Ridge Fair.

20 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 37 No. 24

Wednesday, June 12, 2002

"I wanted to learn about the outdoors, but didn't want to have to listen to my husband," said one woman when she was asked why she attended the Women in the Outdoors workshop Saturday.

GARFIELD -- When is a lot split not a lot split? That questioned concerned the Garfield City Council at last months' meeting. After a lengthy discussion, the council agreed to follow the suggestion of city attorney Howard Slinkard and change the definition of lot split.

The Pea Ridge City Council will review a tougher city dog ordinance at its meeting Tuesday. Other items on the agenda include opening bids for property and fleet insurance and updates on water/sewer and sidewalk projects.

10 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 47 No. 24

Wednesday, June 13, 2012

She had just left her house in Pea Ridge on her way to work in Bentonville when she noticed smoke billowing from beneath the car dash. Holly Caufman, 19, pulled off at Mariano Road and Arkansas Highway 72. Pea Ridge firefighters extinguished the blaze that destroyed the car.

Her first experience in a classroom was in college, but she excelled and was the one student selected to deliver the graduation speech at Crowder College in Neosho, Mo. Rachael Caylie Booyer, 20, the youngest of Rick and Carisa Booyer's two daughters, graduated summa cum laude, one of three graduates with a 4.0 in a class off 435 graduates for 2012.

Several requests for students to transfer into Pea Ridge School District were tabled Monday night on the recommendation of superintendent Dr. Roland Smith and are scheduled to be reconsidered at a special meeting Tuesday, June 19.