Pioneer Beans
Recipe from the Kitchen of Florence Poe
2 slices bacon, cooked to a crisp and crumbled
1 lb. ground beef, browned
1 med. onion, diced
1 can Lima beans
1 can kidney beans
1 can pork and beans
1/3 c. ketchup
1/3 c. BBQ sauce
2 Tbsp. syrup
1/4 c. brown sugar
Salt and pepper to taste
Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Put all of the ingredients in a large pot and bake at 325 degrees for 1 hour.
Recipe Note: This recipe can also be made in a large crock pot.
•••
Subscribers -- The Times would like to share readers' recipes. Recipes may be mailed to P.O. Box 25, Pea Ridge, AR, 72751; or emailed to [email protected]