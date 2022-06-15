Pea Ridge Police Dept.

Thursday, May 26

5:18 p.m. A resident of Kimball Lane reported fraudulent use of her credit and debit cards.

Monday, May 30

8:02 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Arvis Jamerson McPherson, 34, Fayetteville, in connection with driving while intoxicated, driving while license suspended and expired tags; and Jennifer Necole Benson, 33, Fayetteville, in connection with possession of a controlled substance and open container.

Wednesday, June 1

1:05 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Brooke Stines, 26, Pea Ridge, in connection with no seat belt; driving on a suspended driver's license; expired vehicle license; and no proof of insurance.

Thursday, June 2

9:34 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police cited Marisol Soto-Caldera, 28, Pea Ridge, in connection with possession of Sch. VI; possession of drug paraphernalia; and driving with a headlight out.

Friday, June 3

8:44 a.m. Police were dispatched to Dollar General for a report of a theft. Video footage showed a woman take items including a purse and shoes.