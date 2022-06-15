Pea Ridge National Military Park News

Take a Walk on the Wild Side program scheduled

Take a walk on the wild side with National Park Serivce Park Guide Ken Lockhart on Saturday, June 18, at the Pea Ridge National Military Park.

Lockhart will conduct a Wildland Scene Investigation (W.S.I) course to include wildlife observation, beginning tracking, outdoor safety, and Leave No Trace wilderness ethics. Program will start at 10 a.m. at the Elkhorn Tavern (Tour Stop No. 8), so participants should arrive 5-10 minutes before 10 a.m.

Participants should bring insect repellent, lawn chair and plenty of drinking water. This program will last approximately two to two and a half hours.

Temporary Tour road closure announced

The tour road at Pea Ridge National Military Park will be closed for one day, beginning the week of June 20, 2022, for the removal and replacement of a section of tour road. This is a part of a larger ongoing project within the park to replace and expand the current parking lots at the visitor center.

This closure will mean that no vehicles or bicycles will be allowed to drive the seven-mile tour road and the park equestrian trail will be closed for the day as well. Visitors travelling to the park that week are encouraged to call the park or check the Facebook page ahead of time to verify that the tour road is open. The date of actual removal is dependent upon the weather and will hopefully occur between Monday, June 20, and Wednesday, June 22.

Pea Ridge National Military Park preserves and commemorates the site of the March 1862 Civil War battle that helped Union forces gain control of Missouri. The park is located six miles east of Pea Ridge just off U.S. Highway 62.