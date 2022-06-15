Obituaries for the June 15, 2022, edition of The Pea Ridge TIMES

Steven Lewis Merritt

Steven Lewis Merritt, 67, died June 4, 2022. He was born Sept. 18, 1954, to Mary Hellen Merritt and Fred A. Merritt at home near Rogers, Ark., on the farm where he grew up.

He attended school in Rogers where he excelled in sports. He lettered all four years in football. The Rogers newspaper reported that, "In the last game of the night, and of the season, Steve Merritt pitched the Cardinals to a win with a 7-1 victory." After graduating in 1972, he attended Twin Lakes Technical Trade School in Harrison. Soon afterward he started to work at Union Carbide "Glad" in the mechanical maintenance department. Steve stayed for over 45 years in the Glad plant and retired as an electrical engineering technician.

Steve enjoyed cross country running and ran with the Glad Team. He also enjoyed bicycling and later he upgraded to a Harley Davidson. David "Turkey" Vance said Steve sure enjoyed eating at Golden Coral.

As a youngster, Steve attended Pleasant Hill Baptist Church and on Aug. 25, 1966, at First Baptist Springdale he was baptized in the name of the Father, Son and the Holy Spirit.

Steve always enjoyed hunting, shooting, fishing and boating. He also enjoyed music and travel. He served as an Avoca volunteer firefighter and on the Benton County Search and Rescue Team.

About eight years ago, Steve moved from his home in Walnut Valley to a neat log home with a wrap around porch on a beautiful 35-acre farm near Golden, Mo. He raised cattle and hay while he taught himself to be a self-sufficient survivalist, raising and preserving homegrown foods. Steve was always generous and a friend to many. He will be missed by all!

Survivors are three brothers, Allen Merritt ( Barbara ) and Phil Merritt, all of Rogers, and Joe Merritt ( Jeri ) of Pryor, Okla.; and one sister, Susie O'Dell of Rogers.

A celebration of Steve's life was held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in Pleasant Hill Baptist Church in Rogers.

Family and friends are asked to stay after the short service to have lunch and share memories about Steve.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you plant a tree in Steve's name.

Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net.

Sandra Fay Morgan

Sandra Fay Morgan, 61, of Pea Ridge, died June 6, 2022. She was born July 2, 1960, in Rogers, to Bill and Martha Sue Yousey Talburt.

She was a homemaker and a member of the Pea Ridge Discover Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Gary and Harold Talburt.

Survivors are her husband, Jerry; two sons, Billy and wife Jamie Morgan and Bradley and wife Stephanie Morgan; and five grandchildren, Brayden, Kinsley, Levi, Harper and Averie.

A celebration of Sandra's life was held at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 9, in the Pea Ridge Discover Church with pastor Edwin Brewer officiating.

Arrangements were by Benton County Funeral Home, 306 N. 4th, Rogers.

Online condolences to: www.bentoncountyfuneralhome.com.

Sheila Renae Snow Musteen

Sheila Renae Snow Musteen, 69, of Bella Vista, Ark., died June 9, 2022. She was born on May 17, 1953, in Corona, Calif., to Bill and Vivian Snow Sr.

To know Sheila was to know you were loved. She was a daughter, sister, wife, aunt, mama, grandma and friend. She cherished each role. She worked for Walmart for more than 25 years. She demonstrated her passion for serving others through many church ministries such as women's Bible studies, youth director, jail ministry, Sunday School teacher, music, and so much more. She was the "pretty part of the show" for Bill Snow and the Renegades and doted on her daddy. Her talents were numerous, but her favorites were sewing, cooking, painting and making sure you were going to Heaven.

She was a 1971 graduate of Pea Ridge High School. She is loved, missed and gone too soon.

She was preceded in death by David Musteen, husband of 29 years, and mother, Vivian Snow.

Survivors are her father, Bill Snow, Sr of Bella Vista, Ark.; two children, Nathan Musteen and wife Anita of Raymore, Mo., and Mitzi Horn and husband, Zach of Pea Ridge, Ark.; siblings, Curtis Snow and wife Cindy of Pea Ridge, Ark., Bill Snow, Jr. and fiance, Susan Taylor of Woodland Park, Colo., Yvonne Dees and husband Andy of Idaho Springs, Colo., and Sandy Brown and husband Jerry of Bella Vista, Ark.; grandchildren, William Baxter, Samuel David, Emma Grace, James David and Jackson Boyd; and many extended family and friends.

Visitation was before the service from 12-2 p.m. in First Baptist Church, Pea Ridge.

Services were at 2 p.m. Monday, June 13, 2022, in First Baptist Church in Pea Ridge.

Arrangements were by Sisco Funeral Home in Pea Ridge.

Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net.