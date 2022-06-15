NWA outdoor briefs

Walk explores Fort Smith

Ozark Hill Hikers, affiliated with the American Volkssport Association, invites all interested walkers to join a walk on June 22 in Fort Smith.

Registration is from 8:30 to 9 a.m. at the Wyndham, 700 Rogers Ave. in Fort Smith. The Wyndham Fort Smith will be the starting point where walkers may choose a 5-kilometer or 10-kilometer route. Membership in the Ozark Hill Hikers is $12 per year prorated $1 for each month remaining in the calendar year. For more information, email [email protected] or call 479-381-9366.

Groups host youth anglers

The Beaver Watershed Alliance and the NWA Cast Masters will host a youth-focused fishing tournament from 7 a.m. to noon June 25 at Beaver Lake out of Prairie Creek park.

One or two youths and an adult will fish from the adult's boat for black bass, crappie or bluegill. Entry fee is $50 per boat. Prizes will be awarded for the heaviest fish in each category. Prize drawings will be held and a free hot dog lunch will be served. Visit www.beaverwatershedalliance.org/youth-fishing-tournament to register or for information.

Trail run set at Coler

Paradise Found 5-kilometer trail run is set for 7 a.m. July 9 at Coler Mountain Bike Preserve in Bentonville.

Entry fee is $35. All runners receive a Paradise Found finisher medal and souvenir shirt. The run begins and ends at The Homestead near Airship Coffee. There is no cut-off time so runners and walkers of all abilities can participate. The event helps fund programs of the Peel Compton Foundation.

Visit peelcompton.org/events/paradise-found-5k/ to register or for more information.

Cash in on tagged stripers

Tagged striped bass have been released into Beaver Lake as part of an Arkansas Game and Fish Commission striped bass study. Anglers who catch a tagged striper may redeem the tag for a $100 reward.

Clip the tag off close to the fish and call 479-295-3765 and report the tag number, whether the fish was harvested or released, date caught, length of the fish and where in the lake it was caught. Tags can be mailed or returned to the Game and Fish Northwest Arkansas fisheries office, 2805 W. Oak St., Rogers, Ark. 72758.