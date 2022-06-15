Love and protect your skin

Fair skinned beauty Macy Dyson has made it her mission to help others protect themselves from skin cancer.

Dyson, 11, was selected pre-teen Miss Pea Ridge last summer and pre-teen Miss Arkansas 2021. She sold candy bars and accepted donations to buy a sunscreen dispenser with refills and has placed it at the splash pad at City Park.

"My grandma passed away at only 40 years old," she said.

"Love the skin you're in and protect it," Macy said, smiling.

"I sold candy bars and I had donations," Macy said. She met with Nathan See, superintendent of the Pea Ridge Street Department, to get the sunscreen dispenser installed at City Park.

Macy's mother, Jennifer Ward, said the dispenser with two refills cost about $300. She said there are about 2,000 applications available in the dispenser.

She is the daughter of Jessica Ward and Jason Dyson.

Macy Dyson raised money and collected donations to install a sunscreen dispenser at the Pea Ridge Splash Pad.

