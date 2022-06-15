Firefighting was lifelong passion

Zachary Bush, a firefighter/paramedic, grew up in Brigham City, Utah.

He moved to Pea Ridge on New Years Day of 2021.

"All of my wife's family lives in and around Pea Ridge and we wanted to be close to them," he said. He and his wife, Jenna Bush, have two children -- a boy and girl -- Eden, 2, and William, 7 months.

"Growing up I always wanted to be a firefighter. When I turned 18, I began working part-time for my local fire department doing fire and ambulance calls and I discovered that I have a passion for emergency medicine which led me to pursue my paramedic education," Bush said.

•••

Editor's note: This is the fifth in a series of articles introducing the full-time staff of the Pea Ridge Fire-EMS Department.