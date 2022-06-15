College news

University of Central Arkansas

CONWAY -- Samantha J. Bott of Pea Ridge, was named a Presidential Scholar at the University of Central Arkansas for spring 2022. Bott is a nutrition science major.

Bott was among approximately 1,100 students named as a Presidential Scholar. Students must achieve a 4.0 GPA with a minimum course load of 12 credit hours to qualify as a Presidential Scholar.

UCA

CONWAY -- The University of Central Arkansas congratulates more than 1,300 students who were named to the spring 2022 Dean's List. Local students include the following:

Landon R Allison of Pea Ridge;

Richard T. Anderson of Pea Ridge; and

Baylee R. Browning of Pea Ridge.

Eligibility on the Dean's List requires at least a 3.5 GPA with a minimum course load of 12 credit hours.

SNHU

Southern New Hampshire University congratulates the following students on being named to the winter 2022 President's List.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.7 and above are named to the President's List. Those from Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley included:

Kaitlin Dornon of Pea Ridge

Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) is a private, nonprofit institution with an 89-year history of educating traditional-aged students and working adults.