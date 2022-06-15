Benton County Jail

Tuesday, June 7

7:06 p.m Markus Mancel, 51, Garfield, by BCSO, revocation of probation/parole

Wednesday, June 8

2:16 p.m. Cynthia Concepcion Guzman, 31, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, third-degree assault on family or household member

Thursday, June 9

6:04 p.m. Nathan Taylor, 36, Garfield, by BCSO, driving w/suspend or revoked license

Friday, June 10

2:54 a.m. Taylor Momchilovich-Arnce, 27, Garfield, by Little Flock Police, possession drug paraphernalia pdp; refusal to submit to chemical test; improper use of registration; insurance required; possession of a controlled substance (PCS); first drug, driving under influence drugs

5:15 p.m. Jessica Fucci-Wilson, 24, Pea ridge, by BCSO, failure to appear; contempt of court

Saturday, June 11

4:06 a.m. Wynand Johannes Heyns, Jr., 26, Garfield, by Bentonville Police, two counts possession of a controlled substance (PCS); possession of drug paraphernalia PDP

Monday, June 13

3:02 a.m. Ronnie Hice, 60, Seligman, Mo., by Bella Vista Police, possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia