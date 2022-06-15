Apply for special deer permits

The application period for special deer hunting permits on many wildlife management areas in Arkansas is open through July 1.

Hunters may notice new opportunities because of regulations passed at the May meeting of the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission.

Hunters may apply for wildlife management area deer hunt permits at www.agfc.com by clicking the buy license/check game button at the top of the page, then selecting special hunt permits to find the hunt they wish to apply for.

Wildlife management area deer hunt applications are available for $5 per application type. If successful, applicants receive their permit without additional fees. Each hunter may submit one application for each type of permit hunt: youth hunt, archery, muzzle-loader and modern gun.

Mobility-impaired individuals also may apply for special mobility-impaired hunts through the permit system.

Hunters must be at least 6 years old by the beginning of the hunt, and hunters applying for youth hunts must be at least 6, but no older than 15, the day the hunt begins.

Hunters applying for regular modern gun and muzzle-loader hunts may do so as individuals or they may apply as a group of up to four. To apply as a group, the party hunt leader applies as though he were applying as an individual. Once the permit application is completed and paid for, she will receive a party hunt code listed underneath the application line on their updated hunting license via email. They may then share that code with up to three other individuals.

The rest of the party will then apply, and respond "yes" when asked if they are members of a party hunt. They may then enter the code and continue with their application and payment.