Applications open for urban archery deer hunts





The application period for Arkansas's special urban bowhunts for the 2022-23 deer hunting season is now open.

The hunts, which begin Sept. 1, offer Arkansas bowhunters an early opportunity to start hunting. It's also the most effective method available for wildlife managers to assist cities in maintaining white-tailed deer populations at levels that reduce conflicts with homeowners and drivers.

These areas offer urban bowhunts: Bull Shoals, Cherokee Village, Fairfield Bay, Heber Springs, Helena-West Helena, Horseshoe Bend, Hot Springs Village, Lakeview and Russellville.

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission coordinates with the Arkansas Bowhunters Association and the Bull Shoals and Lakeview Urban Bowhunters group to administer urban bowhunting opportunities in Arkansas. The partnerships help ensure participating hunters are proficient and guides hunters on how to be discreet and understand the nuances of hunting in an urban setting.

All hunters must pass a shooting proficiency test, pass the International Bowhunters Education Program course and attend an orientation before receiving their urban hunt tags. The proficiency test and bowhunter education course help coordinators maintain a safe hunting experience, while the mandatory orientations will give participants a rundown of rules and tips to help make their hunt successful and avoid any possible conflicts with landowners who live near their hunting area.

While hunters may only hunt on private properties where they have gained permission, there are common areas that are open to hunting as well.

As a stipulation of the hunt, all hunters must donate their first adult deer harvested to Arkansas Hunters Feeding the Hungry. Participating hunters must possess a valid Arkansas sportsman's hunting license.



