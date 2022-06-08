Young Blackhawks camps slated

FLIGHT School for football

FLIGHT School for football is slated for 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. June 6 through 9.

"A fun camp to teach introductory football skills under the mentorship of current Blackhawks," according to head coach Brey Cook, the camp is for all northwest Arkansas youth athletes from first through sixth grade. "Parents are welcome to stay and enjoy the FLIGHT."

The camp will be held in the indoor facility and on the football field. The cost is $20 per day for $60 for the four-day camp if pre-registered. Concessions will be available. School lunch will be provided.

The schedule is Monday: Navy football; Tuesday: Bouncy House 2.0; Wednesday, Jersey Day; and Thursday, you will get wet.

Volleyball/Cheerleading 2022 Summer Camp

Volleyball/Cheerleading Summer Camp will be June 21-23 for students going into second through sixth grade for the 2022-23 school year.

The cost of the camps are $50, volleyball camp only, $50 cheerleading camp only or $80 for both volleyball and cheerleading camp.

Volleyball: The Blackhawk volleyball program will host a skills camp to help improve individual skills and teach the fundamentals of volleyball. The camp will be run by the Pea Ridge High School Volleyball staff and current players. Players will introduce the foundations of Volleyball program emphasizing great character.

Need to know: Volleyhawks camp will be at the Jr. High Gym. Participants should come in athletics clothes and tennis shoes. Knee pads are not required but some many prefer to wear them. Participants will receive a T-shirt on the first day of camp and awards on Thursday (the last day of camp). At the end of camp each day, we will have lunch delivered from the summer lunch program. Participants doing both cheer and volleyball will be walked to cheer camp (held in the Primary gym) every day. Participants are welcome to bring their lunch if preferred.

Cheerleading: The Blackhawk Cheerleading Program will host a skills camp to help improve individual skills and teach the fundamentals of cheerleading. The camp will be run by the Pea Ridge High School cheerleading staff and current players. Players will introduce the foundations of Cheerleading program emphasizing great character and skills achievement.

Need to know: Cheerleading camp will be at the Primary gym. Participants should come in athletics clothes and tennis shoes. They will also need their hair pulled back completely out of their face and off the shoulders if possible. Participants will receive a T-shirt on the first day of camp and awards daily. A snack will be provided each day of camp.

Contact: Volleyball, Jessica Woods at [email protected] or for cheerleading, Courtney Hurst at [email protected]

There is an online form. Payment may be made by cash, check or money order to registration at first day of camp. If attending both camps, pay at volleyball. Or mail a check or money order to Pea Ridge Schools, c/o Courtney Hurst, 979 Weston St., Pea Ridge, AR 72751.

On the memo line, note which camp(s) are being attended-- volleyball, cheerleading or both.

3. Pay online via PayPal at paypal.me./prsblackhawks username: @prsblackhawks