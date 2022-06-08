Working with scouts inspired fire service profession

Riley Healey, a firefighter / emergency medical technician, lives in Little Flock.

A native of Springfield, Mo., he moved to northwest Arkansas in 2006 with his family when his father took a job with Walmart.

"I got the idea of working in the fire service while I was working at Kia Kima Scout Reservation for the Boy Scouts of America as the waterfront director. I was also on the camp medical team and assisted with medical emergencies around camp," Healey said. "As soon as I got home, I stopped by Pea Ridge Fire Department to become a volunteer in 2018. In the fall of 2018, I started working part time shifts on the engine company, and in 2022 I moved over full time on "A" platoon.

He has served on camp staff for the Boy Scouts of America for more than nine years.

"I am an avid backpacker and enjoy floating the Buffalo National River," he said.

Healey also serves as a FF/EMT at Little Flock Fire Department when not on shift at Pea Ridge.

•••

Editor's note: This is the fourth in a series of articles introducing the full-time staff of the Pea Ridge Fire-EMS Department.