Youth football sign ups for children going into second through sixth grades are scheduled from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Pea Ridge High School indoor facility during FLIGHT school (football camp).

The cost this year is $100 per child, cash or check. Cost will include jersey and game pants that children will keep, use of helmet and shoulder pads that will be turned in at the end of the season, and player insurance.

For more information, call or text Korina Iglehart at 479-903-2517.