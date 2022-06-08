School Board members educated

"This is where you start defining what your legacy as a board is going to be ... we still have tremendous growth, not only in housing, but students as well," Keith Martin said, welcoming the new School Board member, the two re-elected board members and the four persons vying for two seats.

Two of the four contested seats will be decided in a runoff June 21.

The next board meeting is scheduled for Monday, June 13. Martin said it is an extremely board meeting with personnel issues being decided and it is essential to have a quorum in attendance.

Board members Mindy Cawthon, who was uncontested, and John Dye and Jessica Branham, each of whom defeated solitary opponents, are the only board members currently certified. Each said they plan to be sworn in the week of June 6-10.

Martin, along with assistant superintendents Anne Martfeld and Kevin Ramey, and other district officials, presented information to the board members and prospective board members in two study sessions Wednesday, May 25, and Thursday, June 2. A third session was slated for Tuesday, June 7.

Martin said the study sessions do not count towards required continuing education hours as no one on the local staff is certified for that training.

In the first session, Martfeld said of school officials "We need to be our best marketing tool. I want more for them (the students) than they want for themselves."

"Sometimes the community doesn't realize that you as an individual don't have that much power," Martin told the group. "The right to make a decision is not the power or right of one, but it's one of five."

"We truly need to respect our teachers to give them the opportunity to work with parents... you're basically a finder of facts and a jury, if we have a hearing," Martin said, explaining that board members should not listen to information about situations before a hearing.

He said that having a split vote, differing opinions on situations is fine, but "once the decision is made, support one another."

"How y'all work together has a lot to do with how successful we'll be," Martin said.

Because of the two seats which will not be determined until the run-off election June 21, the board will not be configured with officers at the June meeting.

"I have to have a disbursing officer at all times," Martin said. "We'll have to elect a temporary one for just one month. I can't stop payroll."

He said Mindy would serve as board president for the June meeting because she is currently the "highest ranking" board member.

Martin explained the duties of the board members and each officer of the board.

"We're the largest business in town," Martin said. He said term lengths will be "a little wonky this time" with members drawing for term lengths so that all terms can continue to be staggered with one board member being elected every year in the future.

"It's just part of the process. It should set us up for only having one person coming off the board... at least until the 2030 census when we'll have to rezone again," Martin said. "Be prepared, if you're with us for a second term, we will have to redraw our lines."

He said zones 1 and 5 are "huge" geographically and that the number of houses built in each zone will change. He said residents of houses built after 2019 we not included in this census configuration.

School Board members do not get paid.

"Y'all get the amazing compensation of zero," Martin said. "The only compensation is the AAA card that will get you into any high school athletic event in the state, plus 1."

"I realize how hard it is to run for office, covid has wreaked havoc on local boards and councils," he said. "It's more than you -- it's your spouse, your significant loved ones. Sometimes hard decisions have to be made."

"Be prepared, you're going to get hate mail," Mindy Cawthon said.

Martin also told board members they may attend meetings remotely, up to three a year, but they can not attend executive sessions remotely nor vote on executive sessions remotely. He said abstaining from a vote will count as a "no" vote. He said the only time to abstain is when there is a direct business conflict.