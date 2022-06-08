Recollections

50 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic

Vol. 7 No. 23

Thursday, June 8, 1972

A Democrat runoff election next Tuesday, June 13, will settle the voters' choice for a Democrat candidate for both the U.s. Senate and the U.S. House of Representatives. The runoff became necessary when neither Sen. John L. McClellan nor the leading House candidate received at least 51% of the vote in the Primary last Tuesday, May 30.

Miss Geraldean Glasscock, 17, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. C.C. Glasscock, Pea Ridge, has joined the list of entrants in the Miss Pea Ridge pageant which will be held in conjunction with the 22nd annual Pea Ridge Fair. Other entrants are Quilla Heston, Debbie Clanton, Debbie Easley and Karen Gilchrist.

Delivery will begin Wednesday on the new Western Arkansas Telephone Co. directories. Approximately 4,800 directories will be delivered this year, representing an increase of about 400 telephones in the 12 exchanges served by the company in this area.

40 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic-Scene

Vol. 17 No. 23

Wednesday, June 9, 1982

Variances from the Pea Ridge subdivision ordinance were granted to the developer of Ridgemoore Estates at the meeting of the Planning Commission Thursday. Greg Nesselhauf presented the request.

Contributions toward the purchase and construction of movable tables for the Pea Ridge Park have reached $256, park commissioner Earle Jines announced.

When Pea Ridge Country folk get together, one of the favorite activities is making music and they make lots of it. Country and Western and gospel head the lineup of musical styles but there's plenty of other music to be found, too. Musical events, in recent weeks, have been held at Shady Grove and the Garfield School.

30 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Country Times

Vol. 27 No. 23

Thursday, June 11, 1992

In an area of the country where garden rows may be measured in hundreds of feet, Phil Womack's garden is unique. It's also highly productive. The garden is 15 by 24 feet.

The Pea Ridge City Council elevated patrolman Art Croswell to the position of police chief following an executive session. Croswell replaces Chief Sam Parker, who resigned under pressure several months ago. The council set Croswell's salary at $18,000.

The 43rd annual Pea Ridge Community Fair is set for July 8-11. Beta Alpha Chapter of Epsilon Sigma Alpha Sororities will sponsor the fair has it has done for more than 25 years. Midwest Amusements of Joplin will provide rides.

20 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 37 No. 23

Wednesday, June 5, 2002

The Pea Ridge School Board meeting was postponed from its regular meeting Monday, June 10, to Monday, June 17.

While about 20 mostly middle-aged and senior citizens met in Rogers to hear professionals talk about the hospice program, Cristy Graham was visited at her mother's home in Pea Ridge by hospice worker Georgia Morgan who checked Graham's vital signs, asked about a new medicine and visited with her and her grandmother. Graham will be 27 years old in August if she continues to beat the odds.

Hamburgers and hot dogs will be served from 10:30 am. to noon during Pea Ridge's recycling collection, said Steve Parker of Tri-County Solid Waste District. the recycling bin will again visit Pea Ridge Saturday, June 8, at the Church of the Nazarene parking lot on Barris Lane.

10 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 47 No. 23

Wednesday, June 6, 2012

Volunteers began working on the bell tower for Garfield Elementary to house the school's historic bell. There will be an unveiling Friday. Funds were raised for the bell tower at the Community Christmas Dinner.

Taylor Young was crowned the 2012 Old Fort Days Rodeo Princess in Fort Smith this past weekend after a three-day competition. Young, 12, is coached by Randi Isgrigs, Miss Pawnee Bill Memorial Rodeo queen. Isgrigs is a stylist at Head Hunters, Pea Ridge. Young is the daughter of Tammy Young of Pea Ridge.

Pea Ridge High School students received comfort and counseling from school counselors as well as pastors from the community as they learned of the death by drowning of a PRHS sophomore. PRHS principal Rick Neal commended the caring and support from the community.