Punch Bowl Cake

Yellow cake mix & ingredients to prepare according to directions

2 lg. pkg. vanilla instant pudding mix & milk to prepare according to directions

2 lg. containers Cool Whip

1 12-oz. cans crushed pineapple

5-6 bananas

2 pints strawberries, fresh or frozen

Peaches, fresh or frozen

Bake cake according to directions.

Drain 1 large can crushed pineapple and save juice.

Slice 5 to 6 bananas into pineapple juice.

Crumble cooked cake.

Layer pudding mix, cake, fruit and Cool Whip into trifle bowl alternating ingredients. Top with whipped topping. Can garnish with chopped pecans.

Refrigerate.

Best prepared the day before serving.

