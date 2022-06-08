Pea Ridge Police Dept.

Saturday, May 14

11:54 p.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on South Curtis Avenue for a disturbance involving two men. Medics checked the two males. As a result of the investigation, Toby Dale Swift, 23, Pea Ridge, was arrested in connection with third-degree battery.

Wednesday, May 18

10:21 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police cited Daniel Deleon, 20, Pea Ridge, in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; driving with expired tags.

Friday, May 20

7:33 a.m. A resident of Garfield reported fraud involving money offered on a social media site. She said the bank "caught the fake check" and required a police report.

4 p.m. A resident of Greene Street reported harassment involving lewd photographs sent to his sister and an attempt to extort money.

Wednesday, May 25

4:55 p.m. Police responded to a possible cardiac call at a residence on Clark Street. A 53-year-old female was found deceased. The investigation was released to the deputy coroner.

Sunday, May 29

10:33 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested George Allen Brice Narx, 56, Rogers, in connection with DWI; careless and prohibited driving; driving while suspended (not DWI); fictitious tags; fail to present proof of insurance