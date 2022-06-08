Obituaries for the June 8, 2022, edition of The Pea Ridge TIMES

Kody Nathaniel Greene

Kody Nathaniel Greene 24, of Pea Ridge, Ark., died June 2, 2022. He was born April 7, 1998, in Rogers, Ark., to Kurtis Louis Greene and Summer Brooke Buttry Greene.

Kody, life of the party, favorite, and kind hearted are just a few words to describe him. He was known for his ornery side, love of OU football, hunting and a good joke! He had the biggest heart that loved family and friends fiercely. Kody had the best smile and his laugh was even better. Our world was better and brighter having him in it. He was employed by the city of Bentonville, attended First Baptist Church in Pea Ridge and was a 2016 graduate of Pea Ridge High School.

He was preceded in death by his cousin and friend, Jared James Sykes.

Survivors are his mother and father; sister, Reese Greene of the home; grandparents, Bill Buttry, Dana Buttry and Kenneth and Judy Greene; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Visitation was from 6-8 p.m Monday, June 6, in First Baptist Church, Slack Street, Pea Ridge.

Service was at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in First Baptist Church in Pea Ridge.

Arrangements were by Sisco Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association, 92 W Sunbridge Dr., Fayetteville, AR 72703.

Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net.

Eddie Joe Harris

Eddie Joe Harris, 81, of Bella Vista, Ark., died June 1, 2022. He was born Dec. 23, 1940, in Benton County, Ark., to Carmon Harris and Betty Jo Woods Harris.

He graduated from Pea Ridge High School in 1959 and lettered on the basketball team. He served in the Army National Guard in Ft. Smith and retired from Crane Corp. in Rogers.

He hauled hay in the Pea Ridge area as a young man and later was the secretary of the local Steel Workers Union. Eddie loved animals (especially pets), working in his yard and had an amazing mind when it came to baseball stats. He was very generous and adored his daughter, Carla.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Jo Ann Harris; and a brother, James Harris.

Survivors are his daughter, Carla Williams and husband, Damon of Bella Vista; grandchildren, Christopher and Cari Jackson; step-granddaughter, Misty Harvey and husband Matt; brother, Chuck Harris and wife Ann of Pea Ridge; and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside memorial service is set for 2 p.m. Thursday, June 9, 2022, in Pea Ridge Cemetery.

Arrangements are by Sisco Funeral Home in Pea Ridge.

Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net.

Phyllis Ilene Marcum

Phyllis Ilene Marcum, 77, of Pea Ridge, Ark., died June 4, 2022. She was born Nov. 5, 1944, in Hartford City, Ind., to Henry Decker and Lora Morgan Decker.

She married Carl Gene Marcum Oct. 5, 1962, and worked locally on factory lines and had a home daycare. Phyllis was a avid NASCAR watcher, loved camping, yard work, gardening and being with her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband; a son, Scottie Marcum; siblings, William Decker, Charlie Decker, Raymond Decker, Maggie Reed, Pearl Builderback, David Decker and Georgie Decker.

Survivors are a daughter, Delisha Kitterman-Gazaway and husband Tim Gazaway of Pea Ridge; a sister, Lola Decker of Ark., ; grandchildren, Josh, Nick, Summer and Misty; and great-grandchildren, Noora, Dante, Connor, Aeralyn, Abby, Asher and Millie.

There is no visitation.

Graveside services are set for 11 a.m. Thursday, June 9, 2022, in Pea Ridge Cemetery.

Arrangements are by Sisco Funeral Home in Pea Ridge.

Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net.

Vivian Marcelle Snow

Vivian Marcelle Snow, 89, of Bella Vista, Ark., died Sunday June 5, 2022, in her home. She was born Feb. 27, 1933, in Sargent County, N.D., to Herbert Frederick Legler and Elsie Merrian Langeberg Legler.

She married the love of her life Bill Snow, Sept. 30, 1952, in Van Buren, Ark. The couple moved to the Pea Ridge area in 1966 from Oklahoma City, Okla., to make their home. Vivian worked at St. Mary's Hospital as a ward secretary for 20 years.

She was a member of First Baptist Church in Pea Ridge.

She was preceded in death by her parents and three brothers.

Survivors are her husband of 69 years, Bill Snow of the home; two sons, Curtis Snow (Cindy) of Pea Ridge and Bill Snow Jr. and fiance, Susan Taylor of Woodland Park, Colo.; three daughters Sheila Musteen of Bella Vista, Sandy Brown (Jerry) of Bella Vista and Yvonne Dees (Andy) of Idaho Springs, Colo.; one brother, Gary Legler (Donna) of Coulee City, Wash.; one sister, Betty Corter of Washington state; 12 grandchildren; and 18 great grandchildren with one on the way.

Visitation is set for 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday , June 9, in First Baptist Church, Pea Ridge.

Funeral service is set for 11 a.m. Friday, June 10, 2022, in First Baptist Church, Pea Ridge.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 1650 Slack St., Pea Ridge, AR 72751.

Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net.

William Vern Walton

William Vern Walton, 95, of Pea Ridge died June 2, 2022, in Mercy Hospital in Rogers. He was born March 22, 1927 in Browning, Illinois, to William Lewis Walton and Agnes Ellen Leezer Walton.

He graduated from Rushville High School in Rushville, Ill. He served in the U.S. Navy as a Yeoman 3rd Class during World War II. He attended Gem City Business College one year, then entered the machinist trade retiring after 44 years.

He moved to Pea Ridge in 1977 to make his home. He was a Baptist.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Hattie Walton Baldry; one son, Brent Walton; and two grandchildren, Sara Ann Walton and Christi Rene' Tuckson.

Survivors are his wife, Margaret Ann Walton whom he married Nov. 24, 1971; three children Debra Ann Berra (John) of Mesquite, Nev., Diana Lynn Lyon of Pea Ridge, Kent Walton (Renee) of El Dorado, Calif.: daughter-in-law, Kim Walton of Lubbock, Texas; four grandchildren, Jodi Hodges-Tucksen, Candi Rene' Schreyer, Janelle Monine Walton Regan, Tanya "Tonnie" Lynn Lyon Phillips; and four great-grandchildren, Spencer Cordova Tucksen, Thomas Oliver Regan, Riley Monine Regan and Marshall Robert Phillips.

Visitation was at 1 p.m. before the service at the funeral home.

Service was at 2 p.m. Monday, June 6, 2022, in Sisco Funeral Home Chapel in Pea Ridge, Ark.

Burial was in Pea Ridge Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Sunshine School and Development Center, 3400 Woods Lane, Rogers, AR 72756.

Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net.