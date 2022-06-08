NWA fishing report

Beaver Lake

Cold fronts have caused the water temperature to fluctuate, making it tough to predict the best fishing methods.

Fishing guide Jon Conklin said water temperature jumped from the low 60s to high 70s in short order during recent heat. It has moderated now to the low 70s.

Try fishing for black bass with top-water lures at sunrise and sunset. Work them around flooded bushes and timber. Plastic worms and spinner baits may also work. Nightcrawler rigs are a good choice for catching walleye.

Striped bass are scattered from Prairie Creek to Beaver Dam and biting brood minnows. Try trolling crank baits 12 to 15 feet deep over deeper water to catch suspended crappie.

Southtown Sporting Goods in Fayetteville reports good bluegill fishing with worms or crickets. Catfish are biting fair on liver or worms.

Beaver tailwater

Guide Austin Kennedy reports good trout fishing in the Houseman Access area with small spoons or Power Bait. Walleye have migrated downstream toward the town of Beaver. Try fishing with minnows over drop-offs for walleye.

Lake Fayetteville

David Powell at the lake office said black bass fishing is good with plastic worms or jig and pigs. Bluegill fishing is good with crickets or worms.

Fish for crappie with hair jigs. Powell said he ties jigs using his own hair whenever he gets a haircut. A co-worker with black hair saves some for Powell whenever she gets a trim.

Lake Sequoyah

Mike Carver at the lake bait shop said catfish are biting well on liver, nightcrawlers and bluegill heads. Black bass fishing is good with spinner baits or plastic worms. Crappie can be caught five feet deep with jigs or minnows. Worms are the best bait for bluegill.

Bella Vista

Chip Wiseman at Hook, Line and Sinker in Bella Vista recommends fishing for crappie 12 to 15 feet deep around brush with minnows or jigs at all Bella Vista lakes. Try top-water lures or plastic worms for black bass. Use live worms or crickets for bluegill. Catfish are biting a variety of catfish baits such as nightcrawlers or stink bait.

Please note that fishing in Bella Vista is open only to POA members and their guests.

Swepco Lake

Kenny Stroud in Siloam Springs said black bass fishing is good with all types of soft plastic lures. Top-water lures, swim baits and square-billed crank baits are good to use.

Siloam Springs Crystal lakes

Stroud recommends fishing for crappie with minnows or jigs five to 10 feet deep.

Eastern Oklahoma

Fish for catfish at Lake Eucha with cut shad, nightcrawlers or liver, Stroud suggests. Fish for black bass with top-water lures early or plastic worms later in the day.

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation reports good largemouth bass fishing at Grand Lake with a variety of lures including crank baits, spinner baits, plastic worms and top-water lures. Crappie are biting fair on jigs or minnows around brush, docks and structure. Catfish will bite all types of catfish baits.

At Lake Tenkiller, black bass fishing is good with crank baits, plastic worms, spinner baits or jig and pigs around brush and docks. Catfish are biting well on cut bait or shad.

Table Rock Lake

Focused Fishing Guide service recommends fishing for black bass with swim baits. Work them around flooded bushes and out to a depth of 15 feet. Flat gravel points are good areas to try. Fish with top-water lures early around bushes.

-- Compiled by Flip Putthoff