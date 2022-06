The Miss Pea Ridge pageants will be held June 24-25 in the Pea Ridge High School auditorium starting at 7 p.m. Friday, June 24.

Entrants may continue to sign up until June 8, according to Sandy Fletcher, with Beta Alpha, the sponsor of the pageants.

The contestants and winners will ride in the summer parade at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, June 26, before Freedom Fest.