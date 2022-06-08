Love of Model A Fords draws them together

Aficionados of Model A Fords enjoy showing off their vehicles and visiting about them.

Several members of The Natural State Model A Ford Club gathered at the home of Gene and Teresa Newman to showcase their vehicles.

Members of the club are from many different locales in Benton and Washington counties and beyond including Rogers, Bentonville, Pea Ridge, Bella Vista, Fayetteville, Springdale, Siloam Springs, Gravette, Garfield, and Grove, Okla., and Augusta, Kan.

The group gathers for car shows, dinner and parades. The club meets at 6 p.m. on the third Monday of each month at the Rogers Chamber of Commerce, 317 W. Walnut. There is a newsletter published monthly. Contact email for the club is [email protected].

The Model A Ford was the second mass produced automobile by Ford and was introduced in 1927 and almost 5 million were produced from 1927 until March 1932. The Model T was produced from 1908 until 1927.

There were several body styles offered including the Tudor, Coupe, pickup (some of which were open cab), Roadster, Fordor, Town Sedan, Phaeton, Cabriolet, Victoria, panel delivery, station wagon, taxi, convertible sedan and Town Car, according to Tom Weaver, president of the local club.

Club secretary Lisa Chaffin of Springdale has a 1930 Lincoln Locke Roadster.

"My car has been in my family since 1974. I'm the third owner of this car (my dad was the second owner). There were only 15 of this particular body style built and there are only four left known to exist," she said.

A yellow convertible -- a 1931 Model A Cabriolet -- belongs to Tom and Janis Weaver of Bella Vista.

"It's relatively rare compared to other models," Weaver said of the Cabriolet, adding, "It's like a roadster, but with roll-up side windows."

Larry Smyth of Bella Vista has a carriage collection and added a Model A when he retired because it "does not eat as much hay as horses," he said. His Model A is a 1928 Sport Coupe.

Tom Tabor of Seligman, Mo., has a 1930 Ford Model A Coupe, that he's owned since 1997. He said he's taken the vehicle completely apart and rebuilt it.

As he began working on the car, he said he realized he didn't know enough about it and got to know Gene Newman who taught him. He purchased the car from a former school superintendent in Missouri.

"The man who was superintendent in high school in 1967 had this car sitting in his barn lot with a sheet of corrugated tin, with concrete block," Tabor said.

The coupe was a "standard coupe," Tabor said, "but we made it a deluxe by adding cowl lights and deluxe interiors."

"I wanted to add turn signals because nobody knows what hand signals are anymore," he laughed.

Denver Howard of Hiwasse, moved to the area from Southern California.

"My vehicle is a 1931 Model A Ford, Coupe deluxe, green and black in color. I have made numerous updates in the interest of safety, performance and pleasure to drive. It is equipped with hydraulic brakes, later model 16-inch powder coated, wire spoked wheels with modern radial tires all around, in the interest of safety and drivability.

"The original 4 cylinder engine is equipped with a high compression head, electronic ignition with modern style distributer and modern spark plug wires, a Weber down draft carburetor mounted on a custom made manifold. In addition the engine has been equipped with modern timing equipment to facilitate accuracy of timing for maximum performance," he said, adding "It has a leakless water pump, a new radiator with a rock shield to protect the radiator for obvious reasons.

"In the cockpit, I have replaced the old, three-speed, non- synchronized gear transmission with a late model Chevrolet fully synchronized, five-speed transmission for smooth shifting. The fifth gear is a built in overdrive which greatly reduces stress on the engine," Howard said.

Dick Knapp of Garfield brought his 1930 wood body Speedster. He wrote a story entitled "My 1930 Boattail Speedster" explaining the process.

"My Speedster project has been a long, long time in planning and the process of actually building it. I started collecting parts for it over 30 years ago. The first thing to buy was a Miller Overhead speed engine conversion for a Model A," he wrote. "About four years ago I saw an ad on Ebay for a 1928 Boattail Speedster. It was in Texas and the guy kept lowering the price to the point I decided I could not build one for what he was asking. Long story short, all six of my grandchildren love the '28 Speedster and they all want their name on it when I decide to part with it. It is really fun to drive and ride in."

He said being restricted during the covid pandemic gave him more time to work in his shop so he bought a chassis from a club member and had the wheels blasted and powder coated.

"Then, as luck would have it, a friend was clearing a building site of large cedar trees and these trees were mine for the taking. I hauled 11 very large trees to a sawmill for cutting into one and two inch boards. That is when I decided I was going to use them to build a wood car -- a Boattail Speedster."

"I cut many of the logs into strips 3/8" by 3/4" and 10' to 12' long. I cupped and coved the edges of the strips so they would fit tightly together... Initially it was taking me over an hour for each strip. I got a little more proficient as I gained experience, but with over 300 strips to install, this was a very time consuming part of the Speedster build," he said. "I'm pretty sure this Speedster will become the top choice of the grandchildren."

Charlie Phillips and his wife is Glenda, currently of Grove, Okla., lived in Bella Vista, where they still have a vacation townhouse.

"We have also lived in several other cities in northwest Arkansas including Bentonville and Rogers. My wife and I are both retired teachers. I was a high school/junior high football coach in northwest Arkansas and southwest Missouri for 41 years. In addition to teaching, we have also worked on flipping houses.

"I have owned close to 100 antique cars and motorcycles, and love working on them myself," Phillips said. He was the president/vice president of the Vintage Motorcycle Association (OVMA) for 12 years.

"My parents brought me home from the hospital after I was born in a Model A Coupe that my dad owned. Growing up I had always been interested in them," Phillips said. "About seven years ago I bought a '30 Coupe. Soon after I bought it, it stalled out downtown Bentonville!

"I decided to sell that one, as I didn't have a place to work on it. A year ago I thought I'd try again with a '29 Roadster. Just a couple weeks ago I also purchased a '30 Sports Coop and pulled it home on a trailer from Nebraska."

A 1927 Star is one of the many antique vehicles in the Newman's garage.



Denver Howard, of Hiwassee, shows the extra seat in his green and black 1931 Model A Ford Coupe deluxe.



Denver Howard, of Hiwassee, shows off his green and black 1931 Model A Ford Coupe deluxe.



Sitting among the Model As was a Ford Mustang.



Gene and Teresa Newman are passionate about antique cars.



Larry Smyth and Brenda of Bella Vista show off the 1928 Model A Sport Coupe. Smyth said the car does "not eat as much hay as horses!"



Tom Weaver shows off the back seat compartment of his 1931 Model A Cabriolet.



Tom and Janis Weaver of Bella Vista enjoy their yellow convertible 1931 Model A Cabriolet.



Cars, trucks and other automobile paraphernalia fill the garage of Gene and Teresa Newman, members of the Model A Club.



Several Model As were restored to their original appearance and some had new amenities added.



Gene and Teresa Newman visit with Tom Weaver and other members of the Model A Club on the Newman's property in Garfield.


