Lil’ ’Hawks Camp was fun

The largest Little Hawks basketball camp included more than 220 campers, 11 coaches and 30 players, according to head basketball coach Trent Loyd. "This is the most campers ever to attend to the event."

"We to thank all of our tournament sponsors for helping make this event happen every year," Loyd said, adding, "As our town continues to grow, so do our camper numbers. Without these business we would not be able to to make this camp happen.

"Lil Hawks Camp is one the greatest times of the year for both of our programs. It's a great opportunity for our players to give back to the youth of Pea Ridge."

Sponsors include Oak View Animal Clinic; Ronald Ragon Realty; Equity Bank; Sonic; Pea Ridge Tire, Lube and Brakes; Big Sugar Golf Club; Dye Hards; Blue Line Martial Arts; Legacy Nutrition; Ember Mountain; Farmers Insurance; Integrated Dentistry; Pea Ridge Dental; Jason Dixon; Emerson Monument; Fathom Realty; Kids for the Future; The Rosser Group; Power Corporation and Arvest.

TIMES photographs by Annette Beard Boys and girls enjoyed three days of basketball camp coached by members of the varsity Blackhawk basketball players and coaches last week. First- through seventh-grade students were taught various skills.



Courtesy photograph Sixth- through seventh-grade little Blackhawks practiced in the arena at Pea Ridge High School during last week's basketball camp.



Courtesy photograph Second- through third-grade little Blackhawks practiced in the gym at the Junior High School during last week's basketball camp.



Courtesy photograph Fourth- through fifth-grade little Blackhawks practiced in the gym at the Middle School during last week's basketball camp.

