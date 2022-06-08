Letter to the Editor: Guns should be controlled

The CDC was able to use its extensive executive powers to force the entire USA to wear all of those face masks in order to prevent the continued spread of the covid 19 virus. This was a preventive measure in order to save lives.

Before I continue, I want to say that I personally own a gun and I can hit what I am aiming at. However, my gun is not a high-capacity military style gun. I am not in the military, and I do not believe that civilians should own these guns any more than I believe that civilians should own hand grenades.

Times have changed from when we were younger. Back when I was a kid, we all drove to school with our 22 rifles and our 30-30s hanging in gun racks in the back window of our pickup trucks.

With that in mind, I truly believe that the president should use his executive powers to send the military in to, first of all:

1. Go in and force all gun manufacturing facilities to cease all production and export of any and all of the high-capacity military style guns from going out of their facilities. They can continue to manufacture and ship out regular guns.

2. Go into every store in the USA that sells these high-capacity military style guns and by executive order inventory them all and remove them from the businesses and pay those businesses wholesale price. This way the businesses will not lose any money. Each state can pay for this out of their own covid-19 funds that they have not spent as of yet.

3. Restrict the sale of all of these specific types of guns from being sold at the gun swaps. Have the military set up several booths at each of these events to buy them back from the civilians who want to turn them in or from those who simply want to sell them at the swap meets.

I believe that I understand why most people do not want the government to take these particular guns from us. We have all heard the clique, "If you give them an inch, they will take a mile."

First, it will be just the high-capacity military style guns that the government will take. Then, it will be the regular (rifles) guns. Then it will be all of the hand guns. Then, eventually, one day it will become a crime to own a simple BB gun.

It is simple common sense. It is the same as when you put your guns up high so that the 2- to 8-year-olds cannot reach them. We need to take measures of some type. It is no different than if you have a regular driver's license but they catch you driving a NASCAR race car on the highway at 200 mph. You just can't do that, (safely).

Boyd B. McNiel

Pea Ridge Ark.