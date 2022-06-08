Sign in
Hawk track coaches and program honored

by From Staff Reports | June 8, 2022 at 11:15 a.m.

Coaches Heather Wade and Jason Upton, Pea Ridge High School cross country and track and field coaches, were presented with the Arkansas Track and Field Hall of Fame Lewis McCollum High School Track Program Award for its track and field program "providing outstanding opportunities for high school athletes to participate and excel in the sports of track and field" in Little Rock Friday, June 3.

