College news

SAU Tech Announces its Graduation List for 2021-22

EAST CAMDEN -- SAU Tech celebrated its graduates with its annual commencement ceremonies on May 7, 2022. The College awarded 774 credentials to students from Arkansas, Louisana, Texas, Mississippi, and other states. Many students earned more than one credential in their field of study. We are honoring all of our graduates from the 2021-2022 Academic Year!

Cherokee Harlin from Pea Ridge earned a Certificate of Proficiency in Criminal Justice from SAU Tech for the academic year 2021-2022.

Jacob Kolasch from Pea Ridge earned a Certificate of Proficiency in Criminal Justice from SAU Tech for the academic year 2021-2022.

Ethan Price from Pea Ridge earned a Certificate of Proficiency in Criminal Justice from SAU Tech for the academic year 2021-2022.

SAU Tech is a two-year public college that is part of the Southern Arkansas University System. The College began in 1968 and today has an average enrollment of over 1,800 students. SAU Tech offers NJCAA basketball, baseball, and softball and provides students with housing options and full student life. Cheerleading, the Tech Scholars Program, and the Tech Choir are all options for SAU Tech's students. SAU Tech employs around 160 staff and faculty and is located inside Highland Industrial Park in East Camden, Arkansas. SAU Tech operates under the governance of the Board of Trustees of the Southern Arkansas University System located in Magnolia, Arkansas. The chancellor of SAU Tech reports to Dr. Trey Berry, President of the Southern Arkansas University System. Dr. Berry is advised by a governor-appointed board of trustees.

Southern Arkansas University Spring 2022 President's List

MAGNOLIA -- Heather Maranda Cato earned a 4.0 GPA in the spring 2022 semester, securing a reputable position on Southern Arkansas University's President's list.

Cato is a sophomore undecided major from Pea Ridge, Ark.

A total of 410 students were honored on this semester's President's List.

Southern Arkansas University provides students the complete college experience in a caring environment of service, innovation, and community. With more than 100 degrees in four distinct colleges and the School of Graduate Studies, SAU initiates new degree programs to fit the needs of career and professional trends of today.

To learn more about SAU, visit www.saumag.edu.

Central Methodist University

Spring 2022 Dean's List

The office of Central Methodist University Provost Rita Gulstad announced recently the students included on the Spring 2022 Dean's List.

More than 900 students across all campuses and online learning met the requirements for placement, including a grade point average of 3.50 or higher for the semester.

The following students earned recognition by meeting these academic requirements:

Cooper Tillman and Samual Reed Tillman, both of Garfield, Ark., were among those meeting the requirements for recognition.