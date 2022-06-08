Building permits

May 2022
Contractor^Address^Fee Total^Const. Value
Muneton Construction LLC^555 Willis Lane^$918.00^$277,725
Doug Sperber^912 Taylor Lane^$1,063.00^$375,412
Jenson Contracting LLC^2155 Collins Drive^$1,051.00^$330,855
Clements Homes Inc.^1909 Crump Street^$886.00^$264,443
Clements Homes^1905 Crump Street^$916.00^$276,276
Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^2400 Graham Lane^$3,086.99^$285,332
Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^2401 Graham Lane^$2,981.99^$243,070
Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^2402 Graham Lane^$2,991.99^$247,538
Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^304 Mansfield Avenue^$3,159.99^$314,312
Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^306 Mansfield Avenue^$3,146.99^$309,603
Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^400 Mansfield Avenue^$3,066.99^$277,604
Homes by Roth^1190 Nemett Circle^$856.00^$252,368
Clements Homes Inc.^826 MacDonald Drive^$736.00^$204,430
Clements Homes Inc.^1802 Tull Drive^$728.00^$201,170
^Total Permits for Type:^15
^Total Fees for Type:^$26,751.94
^Total Const. Value for Type:^$4,195,340