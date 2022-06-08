Sign in
Building permits

by Information from Pea Ridge City Hall | Today at 2:22 a.m.

May 2022

Contractor^Address^Fee Total^Const. Value

Muneton Construction LLC^555 Willis Lane^$918.00^$277,725

Doug Sperber^912 Taylor Lane^$1,063.00^$375,412

Jenson Contracting LLC^2155 Collins Drive^$1,051.00^$330,855

Clements Homes Inc.^1909 Crump Street^$886.00^$264,443

Clements Homes^1905 Crump Street^$916.00^$276,276

Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^2400 Graham Lane^$3,086.99^$285,332

Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^2401 Graham Lane^$2,981.99^$243,070

Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^2402 Graham Lane^$2,991.99^$247,538

Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^304 Mansfield Avenue^$3,159.99^$314,312

Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^306 Mansfield Avenue^$3,146.99^$309,603

Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^400 Mansfield Avenue^$3,066.99^$277,604

Homes by Roth^1190 Nemett Circle^$856.00^$252,368

Clements Homes Inc.^826 MacDonald Drive^$736.00^$204,430

Clements Homes Inc.^1802 Tull Drive^$728.00^$201,170

^Total Permits for Type:^15

^Total Fees for Type:^$26,751.94

^Total Const. Value for Type:^$4,195,340

