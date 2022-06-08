Benton County Jail

Tuesday, May 31

12:20 a.m. Brittany Yerton, 33, Garfield, by Gentry Police, failure to appear; possession drug paraphernalia

12:47 a.m. Jerry Reece, 56, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, reckless driving; violation of omnibus DWI Act; possession of a controlled substance

4:42 p.m Jessie Dutton, 22, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, failure to appear

5:06 p.m. Guillermo Ruiz, 62, Seligman, Mo., by BCSO, second-degree sexual assault

7:01 p.m. Joshua Presley, 43, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, revocation of probation/parole; possession of a controlled substance; possession drug paraphernalia

Wednesday, June 1

1:07 a.m. Robert Paul Robers, 60, Garfield, by BCSO, second degree battery; impeding traffic; resisting officer

5:34 p.m. Yannick Padilla, 41, Garfield, by Dept. of Community Corrections, revocation of probation/parole

Thursday, June 2

12:47 a.m. Jason Lipp, 35, Bella Vista, by Pea Ridge Police, revocation of probation/parole; possession drug paraphernalia

Sunday, June 4

3:30 a.m. Sheila Cunningham, 60, Seligman, Mo., by Lowell Police, reckless driving; second violation of omnibus DWI Act; failure to obey signal