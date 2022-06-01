Work fulfills lifelong dream

Ashlynn Andregg, an emergency medical technician (EMT), is a native of Garfield who said she grew up coming to Pea Ridge "all the time."

She lives at home with her parents, three sisters and one brother.

"Growing up, I always saw first-responders as heroes and I wanted to be able to help people like they did. I developed a heart for Christian medical missions young and God placed first-responder work on my heart as a way to help those in need physically as well as spiritually," she said.

"I enjoy singing and playing piano and violin. I love playing and hanging out with my red fox, Robin, and raccoon, Piper."

Ms. Andregg is currently in paramedic school and due to finish in the summer of 2023. She is also in the fire academy and expects to finish those courses the end of this summer.

"The most rewarding moments for me as a firefighter/EMT are when I am able to touch another life with either spiritual or physical help. This is why I am here and it is encouraging to see the ways God is working through me," she said. "I am proud to work in the town I grew up in. I love the hearts of the people that make this town special."

•••

Editor's note: This is the third in a series of articles introducing the full-time staff of the Pea Ridge Fire-EMS Department.