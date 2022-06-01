Volleyball program expands to young players

Throughout the spring semester, gyms at Pea Ridge schools were full of activity.

The Middle School and Junior High School gyms were used often for volleyball practice for young players.

The Pea Ridge Youth Volleyball program is in its third year of operation.

Volleyball is one of the fastest growing sports in the United States, according to Jessica Woods, Lady Blackhawk head volleyball coach.

In order to allow more girls time to play and be introduced to the sport, the youth volleyball program was formed. The current junior high and high school volleyball players volunteer to officiate and help coach as a fundraiser.

Athletes in fourth through seventh grades are permitted to play and begin learning the sport. In the last three years, our program has continued to grow and we have added a competitive team as well, Woods said. The competitive team is for athletes in 7-12th grades under the Ridge Volley name. These athletes travel to tournaments throughout surrounding states to compete.

TIMES photographs by Annette Beard



