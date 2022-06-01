Vets, cheerleaders honor military service

TIMES photographs by Annette Beard Veterans with the VFW Post 8109 were joined by Pea Ridge Blackhawk cheerleaders Friday evening placing flags on the graves of veterans in the Pea Ridge Cemetery. Steve Jordan, left, shared lists of veterans with their grave locations in the cemetery. VFW commander Braxton Hurst, second from left, instructed the vets and cheerleaders on where to place flags.For more photographs, go to PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.

Members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Wood-Hall, Post 8109, gathered Friday afternoon at the Veterans Memorial before going to the Pea Ridge Cemetery to place flags on graves of veterans. Veterans included: Jerry Burton, U.S. Navy & Marine Corps, 1966-1967, Vietnam; Kenny Jordan, U.S. Navy, Bluewater Navy, 1969-1973; Randy Jordan, U.S. Navy, Submarine Service, 1969-1973; Braxton Hurst, U.S. Army, 2000-present; Herb Wise, U.S. Navy; Ryan Porter, U.S. Navy, aviation ordnance first class, 2005-2017; Kendall Simpson, U.S. Air Force, 2002-2012; Charlie Brewer, U.S. Navy, 1979-1981; and Howard Schuettpelz, U.S. Army, spec 5 Airborne, Vietnam 1968-1969.

TIMES photographs by Annette Beard Veterans with the VFW Post 8109 were joined by Pea Ridge Blackhawk cheerleaders Friday evening placing flags on the graves of veterans in the Pea Ridge Cemetery.

TIMES photographs by Annette Beard New School Board member (and mother of two cheerleaders) Jessica Branham joined Air Force veteran Kendall "Lucky" Simpson in saluting after placing a flag on a grave Friday.

TIMES photographs by Annette Beard Veterans and cheerleaders saluted after placing a flag at the grave of a veteran.

TIMES photographs by Annette Beard Silhouetted against the setting sun, veterans and cheerleaders salute silently as they honor deceased veterans in the Pea Ridge Cemetery Friday.

TIMES photographs by Annette Beard Pea Ridge cheerleaders joined veterans from Pea Ridge VFW Post 8109 at the Veterans Memorial Friday before going to the Pea Ridge Cemetery to place flags on veterans' graves for Memorial Day.

TIMES photographs by Annette Beard Veterans Kenny Jordan, Randy Jordan, Charlie Brewer, Braxton Hurst, Jerry Burton, Herb Wise, Kendall "Lucky" Simpson, Ryan Porter and Howard Schuettpelz met at the Veterans Memorial downtown before going to the Pea Ridge Cemetery Friday to place flags on fellow veterans' graves.

TIMES photographs by Annette Beard New School Board member Jessica Branham, third from left, joins members of the Pea Ridge Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8109 at the Pea Ridge Veterans Memorial Friday before going to the cemetery to place flags for Memorial Day.



Print Headline: Vets, cheerleaders honor military service

