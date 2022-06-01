Veterans serve community; members welcomed

Members are welcome in the Wood-Hall Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8109, Pea Ridge. The post is named for three Pea Ridge men who were killed in World War II.

They are:

• George H. Hall, Arkanas, PFC 318 Inf 80 Div, World War II, Nov. 6,1915-Feb. 18, 1945;

• Robert E. Wood, s/Sgt., Co D 11 A.I.R., San Lo, France, June 12, 1920-Aug. 11, 1944; and

• Thomas E. Wood, first fighter FP, 27 Fighter SQDRN, May 8, 1922-July 13, 1944, in Italy.

A history of the VFW Wood‐Hall Post 8109 was written by former member and veteran Russell Walker in 2003. It was amended in 2019 by then commander Chris Snow.

History of Wood-Hall Post

The VFW 'Wood‐Hall' Post 8109 was chartered on July 29, 1946.

It was named in honor of Pea Ridge military service members SSgt. Robert E. Wood, U.S. Army, WWII – KIA, Lt. Thomas E. Wood, U.S. Army, WWII – KIA and PFC George H. Hall, U.S. Army, WWII – KIA. So, the last names of 'Wood and Hall' were used.

A.R Christian, the District Commander and M.A. Davis from Avoca were the organizers. To obtain the charter, dues were paid by the following on July 8: John M. Black, Thurman Earl Lee, Joe E. Patterson, Claude C. Williams, Alford Hardy, George W. (Rusty) Prophet, Coin Patton, Jack Lasater, Joe Lasater, Joe D. Hall and Harold E. Webb. Charter fees & bond of $27.50 were paid to James L. York, the Department Quartermaster at the time.

New charter members added were Kenneth Jones, Thurman Prophet, Clyde E. Weston, Rollo V. Schell, Phillip L. Gregory, Loyd L. Lindquist, William R. Kane, Harold R. Skelton, Joe A. Hickman, Eugene L. Prophet, Glenn Walker, Max Walker, Floyd Walker, Russell Walker, Orville Hubbard and Julian E. Lee. Max Walker was the charter post commander.

The following members were also added in 1946: William T. (Bus) Hickman, Robert W. Holgate, William L. Blevins, Denton McCool and Malbourn W. Laughlin.

The following members were added in 1947: Donald Gramling, John Webb, Perry McGinnis, Faye Putman, Lenard Armitage and Lenvil Hall.

VFW dues at that time were $5.50, $2 per capita tax, $1 application fee and $2.50 for Post General Fund. A check for $18 to Mrs. Anne Christian, district president of Ladies Auxiliary Post 8109 Charter, was presented on Aug. 7, 1947.

Per Russell Walker: "I noticed in a ledger that we paid $3 for minstrel playbook, February 1947, it was titled 'Womanless Wedding.' It was a BIG success, we had to show it twice!"

Additional history by Snow

The VFW Post 8109 has been an active post since 1946, and has gone on to serve the small town of Pea Ridge for many years, still actively doing so today. A list of Post 8109 Commanders are as follows: Max Walker, Russell Walker, Roy Hance, Howard Schuettpelz, David Creech, Rich Zuber, Jerry Burton and Chris Snow.

Throughout the years since its charter, VFW Post 8109 has helped feed the community at various local and county wide events, provided scholarships to students, visited several veterans at the VA Hospital and the surrounding areas of northwest Arkansas. The post officers and members have attended many local events as well each year, including the Pea Ridge Freedom Fest where the members gave toys to the kids. They've attende thd e Pea Ridge High School ceremonies including the Veterans Day Ceremony put on by the school each year. The post has treated the students of Pea Ridge with different gifts in efforts to educate them on the history of our nation and the impact that servicemen and women have had throughout our nation's wars on foreign soil in order to defend and protect our freedoms we have today in the United States and how the U.S. Military also fights those wars for those in other countries to find peace and democracy. Each year, various students will write to the Post members showing their appreciation for the service to our country.

In 2014, Post 8109 member Chris Snow started the first annual Pea Ridge Veteran's Day Parade in the city of Pea Ridge. The Veteran's Day Parade is held on the Saturday closest to Veteran's Day each year and the parade organizer; with the help of the Post officers and members, have selected the grand marshal for the parade each year. Grand Marshal's were WWII Veteran Vern Walton (2014), Korean War Veteran Bill Snow Sr. (2015), WWII Veteran Jay W. Churchwell (2016), Vietnam War Veteran Howard Schuettpelz (2017) and Korean War Veteran Les Hinton (2018).

In 2016, under the direction and planning of VFW Post 8109, a Veteran's Memorial was built on the Pea Ridge Intermediate School property. The monument is circular in design with vertical stones of granite listing the names of Veterans and active duty service members; mostly who are from the city of Pea Ridge, including three large flag poles that are lit at night with ground lighting. There were also two metal benches provided by the Lion's Club that sit on either side of the monument facing the names on the stones. The circular design ensured that veterans names can be added to the monument forever by the ability to continuously expand the circle. In 2017, a Mark 37 torpedo was added to the Veterans Memorial in honor of all the U.S. submarines that were lost. The torpedo was presented by USS Snook Base (SS 279) of Northwest Arkansas.

Today, VFW Post 8109 continues the honored tradition of serving veterans and serving the community of Pea Ridge.