Two School Board zones to have run off races

The two School Board zones that had more than two candidates running for a seat will have a run-off Tuesday, June 21.

The winners of the two seats with two candidates each were Jessica Branham with 50.55% of the vote for Zone 2 and John Dye with 62.16% of the vote for Zone 5.

Registered voters in Zones 1 and 3 will decide between Trenton Talburt and Adam Yager in Zone 1 and Eric Rowlee and Sarah Saragusa in Zone 3.

Of the 6,494 registered voters within the Pea Ridge School District, 1,365 cast votes in the Tuesday, May 24, primary in early and in person voting. There were 885 votes cast at the Pea Ridge polling place (First Baptist Church).

Results are scheduled to be certified 10 days after the election (on June 3). After certification of election results, winners will be sworn in.

The Primary Runoff Election is scheduled for June 21. The deadline to register to vote was May 23. Early voting begins June 14.

Election results were:

Zone 1

Ryan Heckman^26^21.49%

Chris Olson^31^25.62%

Trenton Talburt^29^23.97%

Adam Yager^31^25.62%

Zone 2

Jessica Branham^46^50.55%

Stephen (Drew) Rosser^42^46.15%

Zone 3

Leslie Jackson^30^26.55%

Eric Rowlee^26^23.01%

Sarah Saragusa^43^38.05%

Zone 4

Mindy Cawthon, unopposed

Zone 5

Melanie Christensen^38,^34.23%

John Dye^69^62.16%

School District Millage

For^233^55.88%

Against^247^40.45%

Total votes cast^480