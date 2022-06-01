TrackHawks continue winning tradition; Elliott is MVP

Coach Jason Upton presented awards to the Pea Ridge Blackhawk TrackHawks in a special ceremony Wednesday, May 18.

The team won the 4A State indoor championship 2022 and the 4A State Outdoor championship in 2021 and 2022. They were champions of the 2022 Greenwood Bulldog Invitational, the Blackhawk Relays 2022, the 2022 Goblin Rosson Invitational and 4A District champions for 2018, 2019, 2021 and 2022.

Upton said "the 5 Cs" of the TrackHawk culture are classroom, character, communication, coach-able, competition, celebrate and respond to adversity.

Freshmen track members were Trey Bounds, Mason Butler, Peyton Carney, Evan Escajeda, Harper Geren, Liem Taylor, Parker Tillman, Logan Tucker and Jackson Turner.

Sophomore track members were Cole Anders, Isaac Cruz, Hunter. Ellzey, Troy Ferguson, Tian Grant, Kamden. Hissong, Joe Ingram, Nathan Jones, Conner Nunley, Noah Pruitt, Drake Satterwhite, Trysten Simonds, Davis Tenney and Mason Wolfenden.

Juniors were Jason Beyer, Phoenix Edmisson, Seth Foster, Pickle Galbraith, Sam Gregory, Garett Jacobs, Cade Mann, Justin Merino, Sebasttien Mullikin, Nick Reiter, Owen Reynolds, Isaac Scates, Hunter Singh, Jacob Stein, Ridge Stewart, Payton Upton and Amarion Williams.

Seniors were Ashton Burt, Julian Eberle, Patrick Elliott, Devon Hopkins, Ryan Law, Caleb Neil, Joseph Peal, Clay Sebree, Nathan Tucker, Eli Wiggins and Drake Wolfenden.

Cole Anders, Isaac Cruz, Garett Jacobs and Eli Wiggins received the Scholar Athlete Award for earning a 4.0 or higher grade point average.

Named to 4A-1 All Conference were Peyton Carney, Isaac Cruz, Phoenix Edmisson, Evan Escajeda, Zach Etzkorn, Jacob Stein, Eli Wiggins and Amerion Williams, all of whom qualified for the State Meet. Earning honorable mention were Nick Reiter and Logan Tucker.

The 4A All State athletes, each of whom finished either first or second in an event at state, were Patrick Elliott, Troy Ferguson, Grandon Grant, Tian Grant, Cade Mann, Sebasttien Mullikin, Caleb Neil, Owen Reynolds and Hunter Singh.

Awarded Most Improved for 4A All State, 4A-1 All Conference, 4x800 relay state champion, earning sixth place in state in 800, shaved 21 seconds off 800 time, shaved 27 seconds off 1,600 time and shaved 57 seconds off 3,200 time was Owen Reynolds.

Tian Grant was awarded the Newcomer Award. He was 4A All State, 4A-1 All Conference, 4x800 relay state champion, indoor 4x800 state runner up, 3,200 third place in state, 3,200 third place indoor state and 1,600 fourth place in 4A-1.

Caleb Neil was presented the Field Event Award. Neil was 4A All State, 4A-1 All Conference, pole vault eighth place MOC, pole vault state runner up and pole vault indoor state runner up.

Earning the Middle Distance Award were Sebasttien Mullikin and Troy Ferguson.

Mullikin earned 4A All State, 4A-1 All Conference, 4x400 state runner up and 4A-1 champion, 4x400 indoor state fourth place, checks all the boxes.

Ferguson earned 4A All State, 4A-1 All Conference, 4x800 relay state champion, 400 indoor state runner up, 800 fourth place state and 4A-1 champion, 1,600 indoor state third place and seventh place in state in 1,600.

The Distance Award was presented to Grandon Grant for 4A All State, 4A-1 All Conference, two-time 4x800 relay state champion, indoor 4x800 state runner up, 3,200 state runner up and sixth place in state in 1,600.

The Sprinter Award was presented to Cade Mann for 4A All State, 4A-1 All Conference, 400-meter state champion, 60-meter indoor state runner up, 200 and 4000 third place indoor state, 100 fourth place state and 4A-1 champion, 200 fourth place in state, 4x400 state runner up and 4x400 4A-1 champion.

Eli Wiggins was presented the Blackhawk Pride Award for 4A-1 All Conference, 4x800 third place 4A-1, third place 4A-1 pole vault, scholar athlete award and team player.

Joseph "JP" Peal was presented a Blackhawk Pride Award. Peal signed for track for Lyon College, has made a personal record consistently in the 3,200, shaved off 1:29 since 2021, is a team player and embodies "everything we want in a Pea Ridge Blackhawk."

The Most Valuable Player Award was presented to Patrick Elliott for 4A All State, 4A-1 All Conference, two time 100- and 200-meter state champion, indoor state champion in the 60-, 200- and 400-meter, 400 state runner up (third MOC), 400 4A-1 champion, 4x400 state runner up, 4x400 4A-1 champion, 200 4A-1 champion and 4x400 4A-1 champion.