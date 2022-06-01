Softball ladies set records; Cooper named MVP

The Lady Blackhawks were celebrated at an awards ceremony recently. Coach Joshua Reynolds thanked the parents and school employees who helped the program including Cheryl Tillman, LaRay Thetford, Jenn Spivey and trainer Hunter Wright, as well as coaches, their families and his own family for the support.

"Thank you to everyone who supported these kids the entire year," Reynolds said.

The season included 14 wins and tied for the fourth highest wins in school history. The team took fourth in the District Tournament. It was 2-0 in elimination games in District tournament with a 21 -2 run differential. Other highlights of the team include: 10 All Academic Team; 1 individual school record broken; 1 school record broken – 11th Regional Tournament; and a team GPA 3.43.

Honored for their academic success with a 3.5 GPA and higher were Emory Bowlin, Callie Cooper, Ashley Earley, Rebecca Hatcher, Nalea Holliday, Allie King, Rebekah Konkler, Lillian Murray, Dallice White and Hailee Willey.

Named to All Conference, by a vote by all coaches of the conference, were: Nalea Holliday, Dallice White, Callie Cooper, Emory Bowlin, Rebekah Konkler.

Earning All Conference Honorable Mention was Hailee Willey.

All State Honorable Mention was Nalea Holliday.

Callie Cooper will play in Showcase June 20-21 in Conway.

Named to the All Star Game was Nalea Holliday.

Individual Awards

MVP – Callie Cooper, who lead the team in 2B, 3B, HR, BB, Avg., Slug, RBI, RS, pitched around, always comes up in a great situation, handled pitching staff, emerging as a vocal leader of the field

Gold Glove, Infield -- Nalea Holliday, .931 fielding % in 25 games

Gold Glove , Outfield – Hailee Willey, Highest fielding % of OF

Pitching – Emory Bowlin, 139.2 IP, with 217 K, to 31 BB; School record for K's in single season

Rookie of the Year – Ashlynn Short, Played 1st, OF, and P – battled back from injury – 354 avg with 18 runs, 12 RBI, played best toward end of season

Perseverance – Krysta Hatcher, Battled 2-year injury, stayed positive, did what was asked of her for the team first, "became a better teammate"

Blackhawk Award, Voted on by teammates – Dallice White as the teammate who best represented the Softball program on and off the field. Her willingness to help regardless of the situation, playing time, or role during a game. This teammate was always positive and made it a habit to put what was best for the team in front of their personal needs/wants.

Hustle Award, voted on by teammate – Lillian Murray, describes the teammate who has the habit of giving max effort in the classroom as well as on the field. Practice habits are constantly give max effort, beginning to end. This teammate is dependable and makes me want to work harder because of her effort.

Coaches' Award – Allie King, who spent four years in program, balanced track and softball, did whatever was asked of her to the best of her ability, and has tradition of the "worm" before games

Silver Slugger – Rebekah Konkler, lead in hits, 1B, .446 Bat avg, 28 runs, and 20 RBI, 2nd most BB, sparked big innings