Recollections

50 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic

Vol. 7 No. 22

Thursday, June 1, 1972

The Dr. Lee O. Greene Memorial dedication Sunday afternoon was filled with sentiment as hundreds of people, most of whom were former Pea Ridgers, gathered at the school cafeteria to honor the memory of the well-loved doctor. Mrs. Martha Hall Box, a former Pea Ridge school teacher, served as chairman of the tremendous cooperative dinner and dedicatory program.

The Benton County bookmobile, sponsored by the Bentonville Public Library and staffed by library trustees and one paid worker, will begin its trips to outlying towns throughout Benton county on Monday, June 5. It will be in Pea Ridge June 8.

The Pea Ridge E.H. Club will sponsor exhibits for the Pea Ridge Fair July 6-8. All exhibits must be at the E.H. building between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Thursday, July 6.

40 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic-Scene

Vol. 17 No. 22

Wednesday, June 2, 1982

Only 242 of the 1,170 registered voters went to the polls in Pea Ridge Tuesday. Working the election at the E.H. Building were Edith Hardy, Earle Jines and Floyd Suttle of Pea Ridge, and Paul Frick of Bella Vista.

Memorial Day observances were highlighted in Pea Ridge Country this year, as in the past by placing flags at the graves of veterans in area cemeteries by the Veterans of Foreign Wars. Russell Walker, who organized this year's event, said 297 flags were placed.

30 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Country Times

Vol. 27 No. 22

Thursday, June 4, 1992

McDonald County, Mo., officials cut the ribbon last Thursday officially opening the new Jacket Bridge across Sugar Creek. The bridge, which cost $350,000, replaced a 70-year-old single lane bridge.

The long-standing summer tradition of selecting Miss Pea Ridge from among girls who are at the threshold of their senior year has become more and more difficult. In 1950, Nedra McGinnis was the first Miss Pea Ridge. For many years after, young ladies of the community looked forward to becoming old enough to participate in the contest and represent their community.

The Rev. Al Gebauer preached his first sermon Sunday as the new pastor of Garfield Baptist Church. A native Californian, Gebauer is not unfamiliar with northwest Arkansas. While at seminary in Fort Worth, he served as pastor of First Baptist Church in Lincoln, then in Fayetteville before moving to Wyoming.

20 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 37 No. 22

Wednesday, May 29, 2002

Pea Ridge water rates will rise to absorb the cost of the Benton-Washington County Rural Water Authority, better known as Two-Ton, rate increase. At the City Council meeting Tuesday, Water/Sewer superintendent Robert Button, who sits on the Two-Ton Board of Directors, told the Council that Two-Ton had voted to increase rates 10 cents.

Fifty-five votes came between Keith Ferguson and an outright win in last Tuesday's three-way race for Benton County Sheriff. Long-time Arkansas State Police supervisor Ferguson and Benton County Sheriff's Office detective Danny Varner battled their way to a June 11 run off.

Russell Walker placed a flag on the grave of George Hall, one of the namesakes of the Wood-Hall VFW Post at the Pea Ridge Cemetery Saturday in commemoration of Memorial Day.

10 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 47 No. 22

Wednesday, May 30, 2012

Veterans Jerry Quarles, Jerry Burton, Robert Hauter, Ron Simons and Darrell Simons placed 261 flags on graves of veterans in five cemeteries Saturday for Memorial Day.

Pea Ridge firefighters extinguished fire in nine bales of hay being hauled on Arkansas Highway 94 by Mike Starling who said he saw the smoke in his rear-view mirror, stopped and disconnected the trailer from his truck. One firefighter was injured when he fell through the damaged floor of the trailer. Traffic was detoured for two hours.

David Wentz has a formula for success in his Pea Ridge chemistry class. The PRHS teacher received the National Math and Science Initiative All American Teacher of the Year award at a ceremony in Washington, recognizing his dedication to students and the teaching profession.