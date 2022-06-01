Planners OK change

Pea Ridge Planning Commission members approved a change in the preliminary plat for Stephanie Estates at a special Planning Commission meeting Wednesday, May 18.

The subdivision, planned for property northeast of town off Bussey Lane, includes one-acre residential lots.

Dirk Thibodeaux, engineer, requested a lot to be separated from the subdivision as it was the original house for the property. He said the water source for the house is a well. He said the developer plans to sell the farm house and one-acre lot and doesn't want to wait until the final plat of the subdivision to sell it.

Planning Commission members asked several questions, including about a pond behind the farm house and drainage for the subdivision.

"We were never going to do anything with the house, it doesn't affect the detention pond," Thibodeaux said.

Dr. Karen Sherman made a motion to approve the changes; Michael Wilhelm second the motion. The motion was approved.