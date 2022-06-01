Pea Ridge Police Dept.

Monday, May 2

6:11 p.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on Hayden Road in reference to a suspicious vehicle. The complainant said he found a John Deer tractor parked behind his barn. On May 25, police were informed the owner had been found and picked up the tractor.

Saturday, May 7

5 p.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on Hunter Drive for a fraud report. The complainant reported she responded to a post on Facebook about working from home, received a check, deposited it, then discovered it was a scam.

6:12 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Christopher F. Heuerman, 40, Bella Vista, in connection with DWI, drugs; driving on suspended license; owner fail to register vehicle; open container of alcohol in motor vehicle; and cited Dylan Jay Wegner, 22, Bella Vista, in connection with open container.

Tuesday, May 10

5:41 a.m. A resident of Rains Street reported identity fraud in reference to a letter from the Arkansas Unemployment Office stating he filed for unemployment, which he had not.

1:41 p.m. By order of Judge Ray Bunch, police took Arthur Hardin, 36, Rogers; Shannon Helt, 51, Bella Vista; Jon Logan, 34, Pea Ridge; Samantha Steiger, 28, Springdale; Chris Perryman, 44, Springdale; and Dakota Wilson, 24, Pea Ridge, to the Benton County Jail. Kyle Taylor, 35, Centerton, was taken into custody on warrants out of BCSO and Bentonville.

Thursday, May 12

12:32 p.m. An employee of Simple Simon's Pizza reported he saw a theft on the live video the previous night and saw a male take money from the tip jar. On May 26, police posted the suspect's picture on social media.

Friday, May 13

3:25 p.m. Police were dispatched to EZ Mart in reference to a reckless driver and found a female passed out in the driver seat of a vehicle that was in the driveway. As a result of the investigation, police arrested Kimberly Marie Chism, 36, Fayetteville, in connection with second DWI.

9 p.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on North Davis Street in reference to a heavy odor of gas inside the house. The resident discovered the water running, stove burners lit and others on releasing gas, he told police. As a result of the investigation, a television screen was found on the floor and broken.

Thursday, May 19

3:43 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police cited Jesus Torres-Rojas, 25, Farmington, in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug parapnerhalia; no driver's license; speeding 45 mph in a 25 mph zone.