Pea Ridge area church news

Boundless Grace Baptist Church

Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m. Sunday service is at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday night Bible study is at 6:30 p.m. Church is located at 222 Little Flock Drive, Rogers.

Brightwater United Methodist Church

The Brightwater Church family welcomes all searching for purpose and hope in their lives. We exist to share the love of Jesus Christ and do so through our 9:30 a.m. Sunday Worship service and Sunday School that follows. The service is also on Facebook live. The church campus is located at 14108 U.S. Hwy. 62 between Avoca and Garfield. Information is available at [email protected]om. Mark Lasater serves as pastor.

Church of Christ

Pea Ridge

Bible class is held at 10 a.m. Sundays, followed by worship service at 11 a.m. At 5 p.m. Sundays, there is a singing and devotional meeting. On Wednesdays, there is a 7 p.m. Bible class.

Discover Church

Services are at 10 a.m. Sundays; the church is located at 577 Weston St. Campus pastors are Austin and Alexia Gregory; worship pastors are Jimmie Anderson and Aimee Anderson; kids pastor is Rae Moore. Information: [email protected] or 479-621-9858.

First Baptist Church

Pea Ridge

The 9:30 a.m. Sunday service is streamed on Facebook and YouTube. Children's Ministry BLAST and Student Ministry PRSM meets in person at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Information: prfbc.org/upcoming-online-events.

Mountain Bible Church

Mountain, Mo.

Mountain Bible Church has AWANA clubs for children from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays.

Mt. Vernon Presbyterian Church

Church services are in the sanctuary beginning at 10 a.m. Sunday school is at 9 a.m.

The free Saturday morning pancake breakfast has been expanded to both the second and fourth Saturdays each month. It is our hope that the many hungry people in our community have a hot meal during those weekends. All-you-can eat is served from 8 to 11 a.m. Regular, chocolate and chocolate chip pancakes, sausage, coffee, milk and juice are served.

Pea Ridge United Methodist Church

Pea Ridge United Methodist Church has service 11 a.m. Sundays. Sunday School is held each Sunday morning at 9:45 a.m. and choir practice is 6:15 p.m. on Wednesdays. Those who cannot attend may still hear the message on the website or at 10:30 a.m. each Sunday on KURM 100.3FM. Information: (479) 553-9585, pearidgeumc.net or [email protected]

The Ridge Church

Pea Ridge

Services are held at 9 and 10:30 a.m. Sundays. Ridge Youth meet at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Information: email [email protected]

Twelve Corners Baptist Church

Church meets at 10 a.m. Sundays.

