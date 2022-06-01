OPINION: Family matters in success of young people

The school year has ended -- and so has the athletic year at Pea Ridge Schools.

The scorebooks for football, cross country, golf, basketball, track, softball, baseball, cycling, volleyball and cheerleading are now closed, with a new year looming for all the above. That new year has to a degree, already come.

Spring football for the 2022 season was completed, and all the gyms have been beehives of activity for the 2022-2023 school term, right up into the closure of school for the term. There will be activity this summer in the weight rooms, etc. but the last two weeks of June will be the official Arkansas school sports dead weeks. No team activities of any kid for any sport can be held.

So will the youth of the Pea Ridge community be sportless until the school program cranks up again? Hardly.

The summer is bristling with opportunities in sports such as softball, baseball, flag football, track and field, running, basketball and many others. Of course, in these instances, it is family driven.

So many of the top athletes in high school got their running start to succeed in sports via parental involvement in youth sports. It is possible for an athlete to succeed in sporting programs without family support, but it is much harder.

The 2016-2017 school year saw the Blackhawks reach the state championships in both boys football and basketball. I well remember those boys in grade school when they were tutored, coached, chauffeured and encouraged by many of their parents.

In 1989, I was the director of the AAU Region 8 Track Championships held at the UA in Fayetteville. There were 1,600 kids there from Arkansas, Oklahoma, Kansas and Missouri. I could not help but notice a striking contrast between teams.

The big city teams (Kansas City, St. Louis, Tulsa) brought large contingents but very few adults. The adult to child ratio in those teams was about 20-1. On the other hand, the great majority of participants came from smaller towns and community and the adult to child ratio was greater than 1-1, meaning there were more family members there than participants.

The big city teams parked their chartered buses on the lot east of the field, but the min-vans, vans and SUVs that brought the small towners were everywhere, filling all the parking lots anywhere near the field. The stands were packed for four days.

Mischief, vandalism, theft and the like was a small problem during the four days, but it was confined to the large groups without parental presence. While most of the relays from the cities did well, the majority of qualifiers for the nationals were from those smaller closer knit teams -- with parents.

I used to coach a team in AAU, and I had really good junior high aged team in 1983. I did have a problem getting them to meets as so few parents wanted to be involved. I had a good crew qualified for nationals, but few actually made the trip. All three of my relays had to scratch at nationals for lack of runners.

Three years later, I had another good crew of athletes, and this time, parents. They dominated the state meet then, won most of the events in the regional at Kansas University. A month later, we traveled to Los Angeles for the nationals. We took 14 athletes and 29 adults. We out pointed the host Southern California Road Runners by 40 points, winning the 4x100-meter, second in the 4x800-meter and third in the 4x400-meter. I also had alternates in the event one of the relay boys could not compete. We came home with 29 national medals.

The parents were fantastic, encouraging the boys at every step and just being there.

I could not attend the state meet at Harrison this year, but I did watch the streaming on the 'net. The cameraman was obviously untrained, filming from behind the big glass window in the Goblin press box, preventing sound from coming in and blurring the images to a degree. Sound muffling though that glass was, during the girls 200-meter final, a voice pierced the glass and the sound of a parent yelling "Go Kamreeeee!" was unmistakable evidence that a Pea Ridge fan (read parent) was in the stands.

Parents are a big factor in the success of kids in whatever activity they participate in. There can never be too much support and encouragement offered to kids from home, and folks from the Ridge are exemplary in that regard.

Family matters.

•••

Editor's note: John McGee, an award-winning columnist, sports writer and art teacher at Pea Ridge elementary schools, writes a regular sports column for The TIMES. The opinions expressed are those of the writer. He can be contacted through The TIMES at [email protected]