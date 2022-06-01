Obituaries for the June 1, 2022, edition of The Pea Ridge TIMES

Jimmy Don 'Jim' Hill

Jimmy Don "Jim" Hill, 85, of Bentonville, died on May 24, 2022, with family at his residence in Bentonville after fighting cancer to a months-long tie. He was born in Pea Ridge to William Hill and Irene Hill (Easley) on Jan. 29, 1937.

He went to school in Pea Ridge and Bentonville and married his high school sweetheart, Betty Treonne Harris on June 27, 1954. Joining the U.S. Navy in 1954, he went on to serve in active duty for 22 years and later worked as a civilian in support of the Navy for another 25 years. Becoming a "Navy famous" logistician, he received numerous prestigious awards and served, quite literally, all around the world.

Jim and Treonne made countless friends wherever they were "stationed", as far west as New Zealand and the Philippines and as far east as Malta and Sicily, with too many locations in between to count. Jim loved fishing and tinkering, but his favorite pastimes were really anything that could bring family together. His only regret, "That we couldn't all have gone fishing one more time!"

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, William and Irene, as well as his three veteran brothers, Robert, Leon and Charles.

Survivors are his wife, Betty Treonne Harris; four sons, Jimmy Don Jr., Mark, Monty and Paul; eight grandsons; three great-grandsons; and two great- granddaughters.

A graveside service was held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, May 31, in Bentonville City Cemetery.

The family wishes to extend sincerest thanks to the caregivers of Circle of Life Hospice Care and Home Instead.

Arrangements were by Epting Funeral Home of Bentonville.

Ronda Marie Stanley

Ronda Marie Stanley, 53, of Pea Ridge, Ark., died Wednesday, May 25, 2022. She was born Feb. 24, 1969, in Rogers, Ark., to Raymond Lester Stanley and Rozella Irene McKinney.

She was a people-person who enjoyed everyone she encountered while working as a server, a caregiver to the elderly, and anyone she met. She enjoyed singing and getting her feet wet in a creek or on a beach. Ronda loved her family, especially her daughters and grandchildren. She attended River of Faith Church.

She was preceded in death by a brother, Randal Stanley.

Survivors include her parents, Rozella McKinney of Seligman, Mo., and Raymond and his wife Pat Stanley of Grove, Okla., and step-dad, Doug McKinney of Pea Ridge, Ark.; husband, Josh Presley of Pea Ridge, Ark.; three daughters, Toni and her husband Nathan See of Pea Ridge, Ark., Jessica Baker of Jane, Mo., and Kellee Stanley of Pea Ridge, Ark.; five grandchildren, Hannah, Malachi, Addison, Maddie and Mason; brothers, Rick and his wife Amy Stanley of Rocky Comfort, Mo., and Donny and his wife Lora Garner of Seligman, Mo.; sister, Rae Jean Stanley of Pea Ridge, Ark.; nieces and nephews, Curtis, Brandon, Cody, Shaylea, Klay, Tyler, Sierra and Oakley; and numerous extended family members and dear friends.

A celebration of life was held at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 28, at River of Faith Church, 4276 Rt. KK, Seligman, Mo.

