Musicals delighted many

by Annette Beard | June 1, 2022 at 1:01 p.m.
TIMES photographs by Annette Beard Fourth- and fifth-grade students in the select choir presented a special program under the direction of Mrs. April Smith on April 5 in the Performing Arts Center at the High School.

Fourth- and fifth-grade students in the select choir presented a special program under the direction of Mrs. April Smith on April 5 in the Performing Arts Center at the High School.

Third-grade students presented a musical under the direction of Mrs. April Smith on April 7 in the gym at the Intermediate School.

Mrs. April Smith directed her last musicals and concerts in Pea Ridge this past two months. Smith resigned after teaching music in Pea Ridge for 18 years.

